OneFootball and Lega Serie A announce Premium Digital Collectible Rights in First to Market Landmark Deal

Exclusive multi-year rights deal gives fans around the world, for the first time, the chance to purchase, own and trade the very best Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana action as digital video moments from 2022/23 season as it starts

As a result of this world-first deal, OneFootball becomes Official Video Moments Partner of Lega Serie A

The product will be revealed on 1st August and the first product will drop on 29th August* on OneFootball's Aera Marketplace

BERLIN and MILAN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneFootball, the world's largest football media platform, and Lega Serie A, one of the world's top five football leagues, with over 530 million fans worldwide, have today announced a global partnership to bring officially licensed digital collectibles to football fans around the globe. The world-first deal will give the football community a multi-dimensional experience that takes them from real life into a new digital age.

Fans can now own, collect and trade never-before-available match moments from Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana. This will include the best action, from attempts, saves, defending, assists, skills and special moments of gameplay, on top of plenty of goals and incredible fan moments. The digital video moments will launch on OneFootball's marketplace, Aera by OneFootball, and is built on the sports-industry-leading Flow blockchain so fans can get their favourite moments through the easy-to-use and secure wallet, Dapper.

OneFootball has also acquired the rights to iconic historical moments from Serie A's archive. Coming soon will also be hundreds of archive moments from Lega Serie A clubs. Fans can register their interest now at Aera by OneFootball with the first product reveal of the digital collectible collection on 1st August 2022.

Lucas von Cranach, CEO & Founder at OneFootball, said:

"Today's news is unprecedented. Through recent history The Italian league's fans has spent hard earned money on tickets, travel, kit, programmes - and now for the first time they can actually own part of the experience: match highlights from each week's action as well as iconic moments from the archive."

"We are perfectly positioned to honour our promise to the 100 million fans on our platform each month - No One Gets You Closer. Now we're poised at the new frontier of a new digital era, to bring new experiences to fans, giving something to the game and the fan experience that everyone can benefit from, and really enjoy."

Luigi De Siervo, Lega Serie A CEO:

"Today marks the start of a new way for Italian clubs to connect with all our younger fans around the globe. Together with OneFootball, we put the fans first by bringing them incredible new experiences, this time digitally. Now we are bringing our global fan base the most cutting edge experience - something no-one has ever seen before in football."