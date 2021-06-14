OneMALL Announces Limited Time Offer for Setup of Online Stores

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 14 June 2021 - Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), micro SMEs and individual entrepreneurs have to bear the brunt of the lockdown imposed nationwide to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections. In the face of these challenges, TFP Solutions Bhd's e-commerce solution provider, OneMALL, announced a limited-time offer for the setup of online stores.













The offer allows merchants to sign up with just a few clicks to have their products appear across OneMALL's online marketplace without paying any sign-up charges . OneMALL, a new and trendy online marketplace in Malaysia that gives a refreshing digital shopping experience for consumers, has introduced this limited-time offer in order to encourage aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners to take their business online.





Speaking on the limited-time offer, YM Puteri Munawarah Syammiyah binti Munir, the Group Executive Director of TFP, said, "In our continued effort to support underserved micro and small businesses community in Malaysia to shift towards e-commerce, we're making it even easier for businesses to get onboard with our online platform. We have all seen the importance of e-commerce during this pandemic, and our goal is to drive the online success of our partners and merchants."





This limited-time offer will provide opportunities for micro and small businesses to continue running their business despite of the recent lockdown imposed nationwide recently. This is important as many SMEs and micro-enterprises are struggling with cashflow during this pandemic.





According to the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF), many employers and micro enterprises have reached a breaking point under the total lockdown and "have zero cash flow to sustain businesses."





The offer by OneMALL, will provide a lifeline for micro and small businesses and cushion the impact on businesses.





Aside from the setup of online stores at zero costs, OneMALL will also provide free promotional video for FIVE selected NEW registered merchants. "This will help to increase their visibility on the e-commerce platform, which would drive their online sales. As we have seen during the pandemic, digital marketing has evolved significantly, with video marketing being one of the most effective ways to reach out to consumers" mentioned TFP Solutions' Group Managing Director, Datuk Hussian @ Rizal A Rahman.





While there are other more established online e-commerce platforms such as Lazada, Shopee, Mudah, and Carousell, OneMALL stands out from the competition by leveraging TFP Solutions' i) FinTech digital community, which has over 22,000 members, ii) a FinTech mobile payment solution, a delivery platform, and iii) an additional revenue stream for entrepreneurs by promoting OneCALL mobile Fintech to their members.





Merchants who set up their online stores with OneMALL will benefit from the wider audience that they would be exposed to. For businesses that are already on board with existing e-commerce platforms, their presence at OneMALL will improve their visibility and reach to consumers. This is as multichannel selling empowers e-commerce store owners to build their own brand and increase conversions. It will also help sellers to grow through economies of scale, assuming that the merchants increase their output with more channels.





Channel diversifications will also help to reduce risks as it diversifies the merchants' revenue streams, which would help them stay ahead of the ever-changing landscape of e-commerce.





Given the benefits offered by the setup of online stores with OneMALL, micro and small businesses could take advantage of the limited-time offer to get onboard. Online businesses can be intimidating for sellers who are new to the platform, but OneMALL offers assistance throughout the entire process, from the setup of the online stores to the management of inventory, payment options as well as consolidation of shipping for merchants.





Online shopping has gained momentum following the pandemic, and this trend is expected to continue in the post-COVID world. We have also seen a surge in retailers and merchants on the online platform, leading to overcrowded competition in the e-commerce space.





Retailers and merchants will need to set themselves apart from their competitors in order to reach out to consumers. Unlike the mainstream online shopping platform, OneMALL will prioritize the growth of its merchants and partners by providing a self-initiated and personalized guide on social media marketing tools.





Whether you are an aspiring entrepreneur, a business owner with an existing presence on the e-commerce platform or an enterprise that are new to online business, OneMALL's limited-time offer provides you with an opportunity to penetrate the e-commerce market. A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, and OneMALL welcomes you to take the first step together.

About TFP Solutions Berhad

The TFP Group aims to continually innovate and evolve itself to be at the forefront of business productivity.

In 2020, the Group launched OneCALL, its mobile fintech services, in collaboration with mobile virutal network operator (MVNO) Tune Talk Sdn Bhd. OneCALL offers e-remittance, e-wages, virtual ATM, game PIN, lifestyle tool and bill payment services, among others.

In January 2021, TFP Solutions announced that it was teaming up with LEAP Market-listed ACE Innovate Asia Berhad to launch a digital gold trading platform. The Company is branding the gold as OneGOLD which is a shariah-complaint gold trading business. The main difference between OneGOLD and other gold trading platform is that TFP Solutions integrates its gold trading platform with its e-wallet, which enables its members to easily invest in gold whenever they want.





