OnePredict to Participate in TechCrunch Disrupt 2021, One of the World's Largest Tech Startup Conference

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePredict, an industrial AI-based predictive maintenance solution company, will participate in 'TechCrunch Disrupt 2021' from September 21 to 23 (PST) to pave ways into the global market.

OnePredict is an industrial AI-based software solution startup established in 2016 based in South Korea. Its flagship "digital twin" solution, GuardiOne®, provides a high-accuracy diagnosis of the health status of various key industrial facilities such as turbomachines, transformers, bearings, robots, and motors and predicts failures in advance through the company's unique algorithm. Based on Korea's best technology and customer references, the company is currently leading Korea's industrial AI industry.

TechCrunch Disrupt is one of the world's largest innovative tech startup conferences held annually by TechCrunch since 2011. On top of special lectures provided by leading companies of the startup world, the conference, where 10,000+ startup icons, experts, founders, and investors gather to inspire, connect, collaborate, compete, and network, is also called "the world's largest startup festival and arena." The event will be held online this year like last year due to COVID-19.

OnePredict will set up an online booth at the TechCrunch Disrupt for three days to showcase the company and provide overall information about the GuardiOne® solution through multimedia content. In addition, it plans to participate in a live pitching session at 10 am PST on September 21st to highlight the rapidly growing industrial AI market and OnePredict's industrial AI-based predictive maintenance solution in front of global investors and key industry stakeholders.

Byeng Youn, CEO of OnePredict, commented, "With industries around the world showing growing interest, the predictive maintenance market based on industrial AI is a field with endless market potential. OnePredict will promote its next-generation technology and products overseas and take a step forward as a global unicorn through this conference, which serves as a gateway to the world stage."

About OnePredict

OnePredict provides an industrial AI-based solution of predictive analytics software for industrial applications. Analyzing industrial data based on a unique algorithm that combines their depth of domain knowledge and a rich set of available data, the company has successfully delivered some of the most challenging projects that extend across customers in manufacturing, energy, power distribution, oil and gas, and semiconductor industries. OnePredict is growing as a global leader in industrial AI by introducing the GuardiOne® solution that provides innovative facility diagnostic insights derived from high-level technology and rich industrial expertise. For more information, visit the official website (onepredict.ai).

