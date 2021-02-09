OneSmart to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on February 23, 2021

SHANGHAI, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), the leading premium K-12 education company in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended November 30, 2020 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

OneSmart's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International 1-412-902-4272 Mainland China 4001-201-203 US 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong 800-905-945 Passcode OneSmart

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through March 2, 2021.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in 1-412-317-0088 U.S. Toll Free 1-877-344-7529 Passcode 10152317

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.onesmart.org.

About OneSmart

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, OneSmart International Education Group Limited is a leading premium K-12 education company in China. Our vision is to be the most trusted and heartful high-tech education company and our mission is POWER LEARNING changes the future with technology advancement. Our company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, excellence, integrity, and technology and innovation.

The Company has built a comprehensive premium K-12 education platform that encompasses OneSmart VIP business, HappyMath, and FasTrack English, and OneSmart Online. As of August 31, 2020, OneSmart operates a nationwide network of 480 learning centers in China.

For more information on OneSmart, please visit http://ir.onesmart.org.

