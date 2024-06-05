ONESTONE HOLDINGS Inc. Achieves Breakthrough In Green Hydrogen Production At Sea

ONESTONE HOLDINGS Inc. has successfully produced green hydrogen on a ship equipped with vertical wind turbines, marking a significant advancement in renewable energy. This approach allows the company to generate and transport green hydrogen without emissions or pollution.

ONESTONE HOLDINGS Inc., a leading producer and transporter of liquid green hydrogen, has successfully produced green hydrogen on a ship equipped with vertical wind turbines. This marks a significant milestone in renewable energy production and transportation and highlights the company's approach to combating climate change.

The ships utilize vertical wind turbines to harness wind energy, generating green energy at sea. These ships navigate to optimal wind locations, determined by satellite data, ensuring maximum energy production. This green energy is then converted into green hydrogen onboard. ONESTONE HOLDINGS transports this green hydrogen for various uses as part of efforts to make green energy accessible and affordable for all.

"Our objective is to produce large quantities of cheap green energy for every human, and this achievement brings us one step closer to that goal," says Mehdi Noormohammadi of ONESTONE HOLDINGS. "Producing and transporting green hydrogen without emissions or pollution is vital for saving the planet. This technology shows that it is possible to create and maintain green hydrogen using renewable energy sources throughout the process."

ONESTONE HOLDINGS is the only company offering a viable solution for transporting liquid green hydrogen via ship. Liquid green hydrogen, a cryogenic liquid, requires consistent cooling, maintained by the green energy produced by the vertical wind turbines on the vessel. This ensures that the hydrogen remains stable and ready for use upon arrival.

"The ability to produce and transport green hydrogen at sea using our vertical wind turbine technology sets us apart in the renewable energy sector," Noormohammadi shares. "With this, we want to lead the way in clean energy solutions and make a significant impact on reducing global carbon emissions."

According to Noormohammadi, ONESTONE HOLDINGS' latest innovation underscores its commitment to sustainable practices and advancing renewable energy technologies. The company's breakthrough in green hydrogen production and transportation offers a promising path forward as the world seeks effective solutions to the global climate crisis.

