OneStop Expands Their Slew Of Corporate Services In Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 March 2021 - OneStop Professional Services Pte Ltd is set to scale their business and expand their array of professional corporate services, ranging from audit, accounting, tax to company secretary services . This allows them to accommodate the growing demand of corporate needs in Singapore.





The company was set up by chairperson John Ngan, who has 20 years of experience in the accounting sector and is well-versed in areas including accounting, payroll, auditing, internal audit, and IPO. With its inception in 2011, OneStop Professional Services Pte Ltd demonstrated its presence in the corporate community as an organisation of Chartered Accountants and Certified Public Accountants.





Over the years, OneStop Professional Services Pte Ltd has previously served many distinguished organisations across numerous sectors, such as Logistics, Construction & Engineering, and F&B. These comprise numerous international corporations, entrepreneurs, and SMEs looking to develop their business in Singapore. In 2018, the firm completed restructuring and positioning, reaching a higher degree and refining its professional services to establish a new company named OneStop Professional Services Pte Ltd, collectively known as "OneStop".





As an established accounting and audit firm in Singapore , they are specialised in giving sound financial advice to businesses on top of corporate services including auditing, accounting, valuation, corporate finance, and nominee director services . Corporate leaders and business people can benefit from the higher level of expertise and tap into the comprehensive knowledge of statutory accounting regulations by OneStop Professional Services Pte Ltd to arrive at better strategic decisions.





With the aim of meeting the ever-growing demands of clients in local and international regions, OneStop Professional Services Pte Ltd has expanded their suite of professional corporate services to solve complex problems faced by clients. This includes business advisory, IT, and financial outsourcing to help support businesses. Through the addition of new value-added services, OneStop Professional Services Pte Ltd hopes to cater to more industries and sectors for their corporate needs and foster long-term relationships with clients.





For more information, please visit https://onestop-ca.com .



