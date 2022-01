oneZero Continues to Bolster Institutional Team With Key Hires

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Indu Maheshwari as Product Manager and Kevin Verardi as Product Designer, both working in oneZero's Institutional segment with solutions for institutional brokers, banks and liquidity providers. Indu is responsible for the development of oneZero's extensive OTC liquidity ecosystem. Kevin is focused on oneZero's credit offerings and the Institutional Hub's trading user interface.



Indu Maheshwari

As part of Indu's long tenure at Thomson Reuters, she was Head of Relationship Management, FX Transaction Sales, Asia, managing liquidity providers and buy-side clients. In addition, as Head of Post Trade Services, Sales and Trading, Asia, Indu was responsible for the launch of Trade Notification (RTNS) and business development for Electronic Trading, which included the launch of CFETS (China Foreign Exchange Trade System). Prior to joining oneZero, Indu served as COO and Head of Asia Pacific for Fluent Trade Technologies.

Indu Maheshwari commented: "I am excited to help liquidity providers benefit from access to the over 200 brokers that are in the oneZero distribution network through shared and tailored streams, with sweepable, full amount and bespoke streams supported."

Kevin has extensive expertise in FX and FXPB Product Management. At Bank of America, Kevin headed FXPB Product VP, responsible for FX and FXPB projects including designing the FXPB UI. Prior to that, Kevin served as VP of FXPB Global Client Service Desk Manager at Lehman Brothers starting the multi-product desk from scratch. More recently, Kevin held the role of Director in Relationship Trading (buy-side) at FXall for LSEG/Refinitiv, responsible for FXall's RFQ and RFS venues.

"I am looking forward to progressing oneZero's credit offerings and improving the trading user interface which enables users to organize their liquidity, execute trades, and manage their risk positions," commented Kevin Verardi.

Andrew Ralich, Co-Founder and CEO of oneZero: "We are delighted to welcome Indu and Kevin, whose knowledge will help to establish our products as we continue to break new ground with solutions for institutional clients and liquidity providers."

The news of Indu and Kevin's appointments comes a month after Jim Sullivan was announced as the company's General Counsel . oneZero has invested heavily in its institutional business over the past year in both personnel and product development with the launch of analytics that help clients evaluate the impact of last look , and oneZero's Algorithmic Pricing Module , both of which work alongside oneZero's Institutional Hub.

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class trading technology for over a decade. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that separately solve specific organizational challenges and together provide a complete solution for trading technology, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution.

