ONGO APPOINTS AYE MYAT KHINE CEO OF ONGO MYANMAR

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONGO, one of the largest B2B digital payment platforms in Myanmar, today announced the appointment of Aye Myat Khine (Amy) as CEO of ONGO. Amy is an experienced international business leader and will succeed Allen Gilstrap who has transitioned to a Senior Advisor position with ONGO as the business develops its regional expansion.

The appointment follows ONGO becoming the largest digital payment platform for businesses including FMCG, Microfinance, NGO's and Banks processing and distributing funds across Myanmar. ONGO provides essential services to over one hundred businesses with its payment platform through a network of over ten thousand agents.

Amy was most recently the COO & Deputy CEO of ONGO for over two years. Prior to ONGO, she was with Oxfam International as Associate Myanmar Country Director and was also previously the Asia Region Finance Director for Aramex International.

"We are delighted that Amy has accepted this well-deserved promotion. Given her experience and knowledge operating financial services businesses in Myanmar, she is the right person to lead our business as we expand and diversify our services," said Michael Madden, Chairman, ONGO.

"I am excited to take on this new role and to work with a great leadership team," said Aye Myat Khine (Amy). "There are tremendous opportunities for what we can achieve for our customers and employees as we scale our business and become a leading part of the digital financial transformation in Myanmar. As the industry evolves, I believe ONGO can provide a one-stop solution and service to help our customers efficiently manage their financial ecosystem. I am looking forward to our business continuing to help organizations connect to the financial system and mobilize the power of financial data to grow their business while transforming the way our customers engage with their finances in Myanmar."

ONGO (Ronoc Myanmar) is a shareholding of Ronoc www.ronoc.ie an advisory and investment firm, specializing in Emerging Markets, focusing on Retail Financial Services and FinTech and National Bank of Canada https://www.nbc.ca

Aye Myat Khine (Amy)



Amy is a highly skilled strategic leader who has more than 15 years of international experience in senior management roles with knowledge and expertise in financial management, human resources, strategic change, and operational management. Amy possesses strong advocacy skills with experience in liaising with government, UN-based organizations, the EU, and World Bank. She has previously worked in senior management roles with multinational organizations both in international and domestic markets. She holds a BSc degree from Oxford Brookes University, 1st class Master's from the University of Dublin, and CIMA & ACCA, her professional chartered management accountant's qualification awarded in the UK.