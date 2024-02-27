Ongoing 2024 Zhangjiajie Lantern Festival of the Year of Dragon celebrates in February

—

Organized by the Zhangjiajie Municipal People's Government and other institutions, the Zhangjiajie Lantern Festival with the theme of “Lantern Festival & National Tide Carnival” is held from February 3 to 24. Lantern Festival has always been an indispensable event for Zhangjiajie to celebrate the New Year. This event to celebrate the traditional Lantern Festival in China is in full swing, attracting more than 300,000 international and domestic tourists to Zhangjiajie to experience the atmosphere of Chinese new year.

During this event, the first 2024 Zhangjiajie Cup North-South Dragon and Lion Dance Competition will be held, with 10 dragon and lion teams from all provinces and cities in China and 5 local dragon dance teams participating. At site, people can not only visit the market, watch the lantern festival and taste delicious food, but also experience traditional customs such as dragon and lion dance, Yongding Lantern Festival and Zhangjiajie Yangxi Opera.

The Lantern Festival takes Dayong ancient city as the core, creating a beautiful theme lantern show and brightening the atmosphere. The lantern show, which combines elements such as national tide, intangible cultural heritage and national charm, is characterized by immersion, scene, story and entertainment, bringing a journey of time and space full of oriental color and Chinese romance to the general public and tourists, and fully demonstrating Zhangjiajie's image of “International Zhang” as “innovative development, openness and tolerance, ecological livability, civilized harmony and vitality”.

Zhangjiajie, known as Dayong in ancient times, has the titles of China's first world natural heritage, the world's first world geopark, and an international tourist destination. Zhangjiajie is characterized by strange peaks and rocks, canyon streams and forest clouds, among which the most famous scenic spots include Zhangjiajie National Forest Park and Tianmen Mountain. Zhangjiajie is also a multi-ethnic community, where a rich and colorful folk culture has been formed. Visitors from all over the world can enjoy performances such as national dance, music and handicraft art, and know of rich ethnic customs.

