Online Brokerage Tiger Brokers Announces Q2 2021 Results; Singapore's Generation Z New Account Openings Up By +90% Y/Y

SINGAPORE, Sep 15, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Xiaomi-backed online brokerage Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. today announced that its quarterly business achieved a significant milestone as the number of account openings represented by Generation Z (18-24 yr) saw an increase of over 90 per cent compared to the same period last year.



For Singapore Generation Z investors, the purchase of stocks, futures and options have increased by at least 9-fold as compared to the same time last year, with a notable surge in the preference for stocks and options by around 14 times in terms of volume.



The Singapore business was one of the largest contributors to Group customer accounts in 2Q 2021, when over 60 per cent of all newly funded accounts were derived from international markets, and the Group added more funded accounts than in its entire cumulative operating history.



Eng Thiam Choon, Chief Executive Officer, Tiger Brokers (Singapore), said, "Generation Z, or the internet generation, can be regarded as one of the most disruptive generations ever. There is a distinct difference in how they invest and what they invest in compared to their millennial or baby boomers' peers. With better access to data and information to supplement their financial knowledge, on top of increased awareness around world issues, it is clear that the narrative for investing will no longer be how it used to be."



"At Tiger Brokers, we are constantly working to introduce relevant financial products, services and activities to keep the different types of investors engaged. Having more and more Gen Z investors on board meant that we need to provide more meaningful interactions, bite-sized content while maintaining impeccable user experience at the same time," added Eng Thiam Choon.



Tiger Brokers Singapore's parent company, UP Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGR), known as Tiger Brokers, including subsidiaries and consolidated entities, reported its unaudited financial results for Q2 2021 with total revenues of US$60.2 million, a 98.7 per cent increase as compared to Q2 2020. Tiger Brokers had 1.65 million customer accounts at the end of Q2 2021, doubling customer accounts from the previous Q2; the total trading volume also increased by 118.2 per cent to US$102 billion compared to US$46.8 billion in the previous Q2.



Since launching in Singapore in February 2020, Tiger Brokers Singapore has added customer access to exchanges including the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), providing better access to global financial markets and assets to help Singapore investors better manage their investment portfolios.



Recently, Tiger Brokers Singapore announced they had launched a business-to-business segment for financial institutions to provide clients with comprehensive technology solutions including advanced portfolio and risk management tools.



About Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd.



Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd ("Tiger Brokers (Singapore)") is a brokerage firm operating with a Capital Markets Services (CMS) Licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Its trading platform, Tiger Trade - available on both online and mobile app (Apple App Store and Google Play Store) offers complimentary real-time stock quotes, dedicated multilingual customer service during trading hours and 24/7 finance news updates. Its online and mobile app trading platform, Tiger Trade, offers complimentary real-time stock quotes, dedicated multilingual customer service during trading hours and 24/7 finance news updates.



Through Tiger Trade, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) offers retail investors in Singapore access to six global exchanges in the US (NYSE, NASDAQ), China (Shanghai/Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect), Hong Kong (HKEX), Singapore (SGX) and Australia (ASX), with access to investment offerings such as Equities, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Futures, Stock Options, Warrants, Callable Bull/Bear Contracts (CBBCs), Daily Leveraged Certificates (DLCs), and US-listed over the counter (OTC) equities, and Fund Mall.



Tiger Brokers (Singapore) is the Singapore entity of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR), known as "Tiger Brokers" in Asia, a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. Founded in 2014, Tiger Brokers became #1 in the U.S. equity trading by volume among trading platforms catered to Global Chinese investors in less than two years. Tiger Brokers was awarded "2017 Fintech 250" by CB Insights and shortlisted for "China Leading Fintech 50" for two years in a row by KPMG China. The company was listed on NASDAQ under "TIGR" in 2019 and has offices in China, United States, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Tiger Brokers currently has over 1.4 million customers worldwide, with total trading volume exceeding USD123.8 billion in Q1 2021. The company is backed by well-known investors such as Xiaomi, as well as investment guru Jim Rogers. For more information, please visit



About UP Fintech Holding Limited



UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. The Company's proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its "mobile-first" strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company's proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses. For more information on the Company, please visit:



