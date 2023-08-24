Online Oncology Esthetics Training For Cancer Patients Nails Manicure Pedicure

Becky Kuehn, Oncology Spa Solutions (253-405-5810), offers specialized online and in-person nails oncology esthetics training, empowering professionals to safely provide manicure and pedicure treatments to cancer patients.

—

Oncology Spa Solutions is revolutionizing the esthetics industry by offering specialized nails oncology esthetics training https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RKeB-Y_RMs, empowering professionals to provide safe and compassionate manicure and pedicure treatments to cancer patients. Becky Kuehn, a cancer survivor and licensed Master Esthetician & Cosmetologist, founded Oncology Spa Solutions with a mission to train professionals in the specialized field of nails oncology esthetics.





There's an increasing demand for this unique training as it equips students and professionals to offer safe, compassionate manicure and pedicure services specifically tailored for those undergoing cancer treatments. The focus on nails is critical, as the challenges and side effects of cancer treatments can impact the health and appearance of nails.



"By training professionals in nails oncology esthetics, we're ensuring that cancer patients have access to manicure and pedicure treatments that not only beautify but also prioritize their well-being," said Becky Kuehn, the founder of Oncology Spa Solutions. "Our training equips estheticians to confidently and safely cater to the unique needs of oncology clients."



Becky offers two prominent Nail Care Courses:



Nail Care Course (Option 1): Online with 1-Day Hands-On Clinic, includes:



A full 12-hour online, on-demand theory course.

Comprehensive training manual and workbook.

All necessary forms, diagrams, and medication charts (digital copies for future reference).

Specialized equipment suited for oncology patients ($249 value).

Oncology pedicure product kit.

Product samples and disposable nail kit supplies.

Exclusive Oncology-Trained Canvas Tote bag.

Final exam leading to a Certificate of Completion

One-day hands-on clinic, allowing estheticians to apply their knowledge

Nail Care Course (Option 2): Online ONLY

Includes everything from Option 1, minus the tote, equipment, and 1-Day Hands-On Clinic.



Moreover, Kuehn, leveraging her personal experience with cancer, has fostered collaborations with esteemed cancer centers and hospitals, adding value to their integrative oncology services. The aim remains to offer cancer patients holistic solutions, not only limited to skincare but also addressing challenges with nails, a significant yet overlooked aspect of oncology care.



"We're in the process of developing a digital resource center. It will serve as an invaluable hub for individuals and their loved ones grappling with skin, hair, and more importantly, nail issues arising from cancer treatments," added Kuehn.



The transformative journey of Oncology Spa Solutions, especially its focus on nails oncology esthetics, challenges the conventional esthetics industry perceptions. Kuehn's endeavor emphasizes that esthetics isn't just about vanity. It's about compassion, service, and impact, especially for those battling health challenges like cancer.



Their vision is not just limited to esthetic schools. They also target hospitals, cancer centers, and anyone associated with caring for cancer patients, ensuring that manicure and pedicure treatments provided to them are safe, specialized, and rejuvenating.



Oncology Spa Solutions aspires to expand its outreach, focusing on renowned cancer clinics across regions like Texas, New York, Arizona, Florida, and Minnesota.



To delve deeper into what Oncology Spa Solutions offers, and particularly its nails oncology esthetics training, follow their Facebook and Instagram pages and see student reviews here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1qATY1KOEk and here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYvfwmYEFKI .

About Us: Becky Kuehn empowers spas, medical professionals, patients themselves, cancer centers, estheticians, nail technicians, hairstylists and esthetic schools with comprehensive oncology training. She focuses on skin, hair, and nail care, along with cancer side effects education, to ensure safe and compassionate care for patients. Join Oncology Spa Solutions® in transforming the industry and making a difference. Continuing education plays a vital role in Oncology Spa Solutions®' commitment to providing the best Oncology Esthetics education possible. By staying up to date with the latest advancements and innovations in the field, their training programs remain comprehensive and relevant.

