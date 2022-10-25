Online trading platform moomoo goes Meta by launching the 'mooverse'

SYDNEY, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-powered investment platform moomoo has launched the moomoo metaverse, 'mooverse', to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its parent company Futu Holdings (Nasdaq: FUTU).

The limited-time activation is the first of its kind in Australia, and builds on moomoo's commitment to offering community, accessibility, and education to investors globally.



Participants can obtain items from the Quiz Map, creating a unique profile image in mooverse.

Approximately 200,000 Futu users globally have jumped into the mooverse to engage with each other and compete in a series of financial literacy-based quizzes to win prizes, including a share in a US$200,000 stock cash coupon.

The moomoo metaverse will further expand on the platform's educational offering and continue to help investors make smarter investing decisions to fuel their wealth creation.

The challenges will see users design their own avatar then navigate their way through the mooverse Quiz Map and earn points for correct quiz answers. Points can be used to purchase virtual clothing items and accessories and users can share their curated profile pictures to win further prizes.

Since launching in the United States in 2018, moomoo has continued to attract experienced investors seeking an all-in-one platform with professional trading tools.

The platform has also proven popular among beginner and middle-level investors thanks to features such as 'Lite' mode and paper trading, and moomoo's collection of free learning materials.

"We invest relentlessly in financial education and create learning opportunities for investors of all levels," Justin Zacks, VP Strategy at moomoo Technologies Inc. said.

"Our platform hopes to educate investors in an engaging way so that they can learn to make informed and smart investing decisions.

"Through the moo community, like-minded investors can connect, support, and share inspiration. This social aspect of moomoo is a continuation of its parent company Futu's mission – make investing easier and more accessible."

Moomoo Australia Chief Marketing Strategist Matthew Wilson says the platform's focus on evolving technologies has played a huge role in the business' decade of strong growth.

In the five months leading up to August 2022, moomoo released more than 70 app updates, of which added 4,401 new features, including 1,419 on Android, 1,556 on iOS system, 626 on Mac and 800 on PC.

"We believe that technical innovation should demonstrate more humanistic care and cater to the various needs from all investors. This is where moomoo and Futu will continue to put their efforts in the next decade." Wilson said.

Moomoo's 'mooverse' is now available to registered moomoo Australia users via the mobile app.

Download moomoo app and join mooverse here - https://anniversary.futuhk.com/tenth

About moomoo

Based in Sydney, NSW, Australia, Futu Securities (Australia) Ltd is an indirect and wholly-owned subsidiary of Futu Holdings Ltd, an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform.

Moomoo's mission is to provide all investors with an intuitive and powerful investing platform, built with proprietary technology. We leverage our deep technological R&D capabilities and future-focused operating model to constantly improve our clients' experience and drive industry-wide innovation.

Securities services available on the moomoo App are offered by but not limited to the following brokerage firms: Futu Securities (Australia) Ltd regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); Moomoo Financial Inc. regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Ltd. regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC).

Moomoo Financial Inc. is a member of the U.S. Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The SIPC provides limited protection over an investor's U.S. securities and cash when a member brokerage firm is to be liquidated. SIPC does not protect against losses due to market volatility.