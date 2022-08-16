OnlineBookClub Chairman, Scott Hughes, announces new book profiling the world-record-holding author of Chicken Soup for the Soul as Chairman's Choice for August 2022

—

Chairman’s Choice is a new addition to OnlineBookClub.org that answers the question, What is Scott Hughes reading next? The first choice for Chairman’s Choice is Mark Victor Hansen, Relentless: Wisdom Behind the Incomparable Chicken Soup for the Soul by Mitzi Perdue. This highly anticipated book is a dive into “many of the important people who inspired Mark Victor Hansen along the way and to those with whom he made a true difference in their lives,” according to the Amazon description.

"The new release I have been anticipating most by far is Mitzi Perdue's profile of Mark Victor Hansen, who is the founder and co-creator of the famous Chicken Soup for the Soul series,” Scott Hughes, founder of OnlineBookClub.org remarked. “Mark is literally a world record holder for selling books. Mitzi had the honor of working directly with this legend and expert to develop this book about him. I already bought my own copy and will be personally reading this book myself in August. I invite all OnlineBookClub members to join me in reading this book in August."

“Mark Victor Hansen, the subject of my book, is in the Guinness Book of World’s Records for selling half a billion books,” Mitzi Perdue wrote. “He’s possibly the world’s expert on selling large numbers of books. He’s had different Chicken Soup for the Soul books on the New York Times Best Seller List 57 times.”

