Only 1.19 million rupiah, TECNO Spark 7 limited special gift box exclusively launched in JD.ID

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach - 29 November 2021 - On this year's Double 11th, TECNO, a high-end smartphone manufacturer owned by TRANSSION, made a wonderful debut. JD.ID cooperated with TECNO to launch a bespoke gift box for Manchester City Football Club. It is the first time TECNO has launched IP customization in Indonesian market.





https://youtu.be/BSBlm-Rofdg

JD.ID joined hands with TECNO because the two sides have reached strategic cooperation. Since JD.ID officially became the national agency of TECNO brand, TECNO earlier launched its latest smartphone TECNO Spark 7 exclusively in JD.ID.

Now, in order to deepen the cooperation, the JD.ID x TECNO Spark 7 limited special box was just launched at the end of November. This gift box continues its consistent high cost performance, with a price of only 1,199,000 rupiah, and offers three fashion choices: magnet black, Morpheus blue and spruce green, plus a cute limited thermos cup.

In terms of the function, Spark 7 revolves around the Generation Z. With dual cameras (16MP for the rear camera and 8MP for the front camera), it is embedded with advanced AI, which can accurately detect objects, contours, textures, light and colours, so that the Generation Z can capture abundant details and record precious moments such as scenery, food and fireworks.

In addition, Spark 7 also supports audio sharing, allowing users to connect multiple bluetooth speakers/headphones while it is equipped with 6,000 mAh battery capacity, all of which make TECNO highly competitive in smartphones at the beginner level.

JD.ID fully agrees with the idea of attaching importance to the Generation Z. As the fastest growing e-commerce brand in Indonesia, JD.ID hopes to bring the smartphone with the longest battery life, the best photo taking and the highest cost effectiveness to the youth in Indonesia. There is also special treat-At the JD.ID Electronic Festival from 21st to 30th November, customers can enjoy a maximum discount of 30% when you buy TECNO full series and JD.ID x TECNO limited special box.

JD.ID also revealed there will be a series of exclusive cooperation with TECNO in the future. After great success in Africa, TECNO began to enter the Southeast Asian market in recent years. With the strong support of JD.ID, whether Indonesia will become another hot market for TECNO after Africa and India is up to time.

#JD.ID