Onsurity's Maternity Health Insurance Coverage for Expectant Mothers

Onsurity, a leader in innovative healthtech startups, providing maternity health insurance plans and coverage for expectant mothers.

—

This pivotal initiative is part of Onsurity’s commitment to enhancing maternal health and ensuring that pregnancy and childbirth experiences are supported by reliable and extensive group health insurance benefits.

Addressing the Needs of Expectant Mothers

Recongnising the challenges faced by expectant mothers during pregnancy, Onsurity has tailored its maternity health insurance to cover all stages of pregnancy, from prenatal care to postnatal services. This coverage is aimed at reducing the healthcare access gap and financial burdens often associated with maternity care.

Comprehensive Coverage Details

Onsurity’s Maternity Health Insurance includes numerous features that address a wide range of needs:

Prenatal and Postnatal Care: Coverage includes regular check-ups, necessary medical tests, and postnatal follow-up visits.

Hospitalisation and Delivery Costs: The plan covers expenses related to childbirth, whether it is a normal delivery or a cesarean section, ensuring mothers can focus on recovery and bonding with their newborn without financial stress.

Newborn Care: Immediately following birth, coverage extends to the newborn, providing essential health services during the critical early days of life.

Supporting Mothers Beyond Just Healthcare

In addition to the comprehensive health coverage, Onsurity also provides wellness benefits, that include - nutrition counseling, yoga sessions for pregnant mothers, and educational workshops on childbirth and parenting. Onsurity's holistic health and wellness program caters to both maternal and emotional needs of expecting mothers. Making it a one-of-a-kind maternity cover.

Availability and Accessibility

Onsurity’s Maternity Health Insurance is now available as part of its broader health insurance offerings. It is accessible to both existing and new members, emphasizing Onsurity's inclusive approach to healthcare.

About Onsurity

Onsurity is a monthly payable employee healthcare company that has been revolutionizing the insurance industry with innovative, tech-driven solutions designed to make health insurance affordable and accessible for all. With a focus on small businesses and startups, Onsurity is dedicated to providing comprehensive healthcare packages that promote the well-being of every employee.

For More Information: To learn more about Onsurity’s Maternity Health Insurance and other health services, please visit Onsurity’s official website.

