Ontario-based painting company expands to Alberta markets

Platinum Pro Painters, a top-rated house and commercial painting company in Ontario, expands its business to Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta.

Platinum Pro Painters offers a full range of interior and exterior painting services for residential and commercial projects. Their team has over 60 years of experience in the industry, historically serving Milton, Burlington, and the Greater Toronto Area.

“Our team has really enjoyed serving these Ontario markets and are grateful for the support of our customers. With that support, we are excited to announce an expansion of our company with Platinum Pro Painters locations in Edmonton and Calgary, Alberta,” said Todd Lacroix, Owner of Platinum Pro Painters.

The company has gained popularity with their cabinet refinishing service. Professional cabinet painting allows homeowners to transform the look of their kitchens at a fraction of the cost of a complete remodel. Their professional service and transparent pricing have contributed to their company’s growth. Homeowners can find pricing packages for cabinet refinishing right on Platinum Pro Painting’s website.

“When it comes to kitchen cabinets, you can save thousands of dollars by cabinet refinishing or cabinet refacing instead of replacing them. We’ve built our business on offering high-quality, cost-effective solutions and painting services for homeowners that want to modernize their homes,” said Lacroix.

Platinum Pro Painting also offers cabinet refacing, another kitchen renovation process that improves aesthetics and cost-savings.

Cabinet refacing is when you keep your existing cabinet boxes and frames and replace the cabinet doors and drawer fronts with new ones. Installers apply a matching veneer or paint to the exposed panels and fronts. Finally, new hardware, including hinges, door knobs, and drawer pulls, is installed to complete the renovation.

You can learn more about cabinet refacing and painting in your Alberta city by visiting:

• Platinum Pro Painting in Edmonton at https://www.platinumpropainters.com/cabinet-refacing-edmonton/

• Platinum Pro Painting in Calgary at https://www.platinumpropainters.com/cabinet-refacing-calgary/

Platinum Pro Painters is a residential and commercial painting company in the Greater Toronto Area. They offer interior painting services, cabinet refinishing, cabinet refacing, stair and riser painting, ceiling painting, and other professional painting services. They are highly skilled, experienced, fully insured, and offer a warranty on their work.

