Ontario Canada Car Repair Shop Comparison marketplace With User Reviews Launched

Canadian company Auto Fix Buddy has made the auto repair shop comparison services of their signature platform available to car owners in Toronto and the rest of Ontario.

Canada-based company Auto Fix Buddy announces the expansion of their car repair comparison platform in Ontario. The new service coverage will include the entire province, from Toronto, Oshawa, Peterborough, Stratford, London, Orillia, Newmarket, and St. Thomas to areas like Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge, Burlington, Mississauga, Brampton, North York, Windsor, Hamilton, Ottawa, and Barrie.

The company’s latest announcement endeavors to allow more Canadian car owners to realize significant savings on vehicle repair and maintenance costs, which can easily amount to thousands of dollars per year. At the same time, it also seeks to enable garage owners in Ontario to maximize their online visibility.

Drivers looking to book repair services simply need to enter their car make and their location to view all the matching shops on the company’s database. They can also narrow down their choices and use the platform’s proximity filters to select only the ones that are closest to them.

Beyond price comparison, the Auto Fix Buddy platform has other features that make the search for a suitable car repair shop convenient for drivers. It can filter results based on the actual services that the shops provide, as well as the amenities available, including wireless internet, child-friendly environment, vehicle rental, financing, and care delivery.

Each listing in the directory has a brief description of the auto repair shop for the customers’ reference. There is also a map showing the garage’s exact location and a per-day breakdown of their availability. To help drivers pick a service provider, reviews from other site users are also on display.

Auto Fix Buddy was established after its founders realized the need for an automotive repair comparison site in various areas in Canada. Other than Ontario, they serve locations like Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Winnipeg, Victoria, Halifax, Saskatoon, and Moncton. As their spokesperson states, their mission is “to help consumers avoid paying exaggerated rates for their auto repairs.”

The company representative adds, “As the leading source for crowdsourced, real-time auto repair prices at more than three million auto repair shops in the US and Canada, millions of drivers use the AutoFixBuddy app and website every day to find fair charges in vehicle repairs based on locations, ratings, and reviews.”

Interested parties may access additional details by visiting the website above.10

