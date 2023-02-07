Ontario's Electo Immigration CEO Dhruv Saini Offers OINP Advice In Interview

Dhruv Saini, the founder and CEO of Electo Immigration & Citizenship Services Inc., is proud to have been featured on OMNI channel’s TV show New Canadians as the new voice of OINP advice in Ontario.

—

Dhruv Saini, in his official capacity as the CEO of Electo Immigration & Citizenship Services Inc., was recently chosen by the popular television show New Canadians to talk to the Ontario community—and to a global community of individuals seeking to make Ontario their home—about the OINP. Dhruv Saini and Electo Immigration & Citizenship Services Inc. are proud to be the region’s foremost experts in the Ontario Immigration Nominee Program (OINP), a complex to navigate but vastly beneficial system with broad implications for migration in the province.

More information is available at https://newcanadians.tv/oinp-ontario-immigrant-nominee-program

Dhruv Saini’s appearance on new Canadians, on the OMNI network, reflects the trust that Electo Immigration & Citizenship Services Inc. has accrued both within the local and immigrant community in Ontario. His interview for the program is also particularly timely given that the latest Gallup poll revealed that Canada has been named the most welcoming country in the world for migrants.

With Ontario remaining the most popular province for migrants, now representing almost half of all new permanent residents, Dhruv Saini for Electo Immigration & Citizenship Services Inc. believes that more transparent advice must be available for new programs like the OINP.

In his just-aired interview with program host Sarabpreet Kaur, Dhruv Saini focused on two key streams: the Ontario PNP Entrepreneur Stream and the FEDERAL IRCC Start Up Visa Program. As Dhruv Saini explained, both of these immigration channels are recommended for overseas entrepreneurs.

As Dhruv Saini’s interview with New Canadians revealed, although this new immigration channel is fast-growing, leading to 9,000 nominated immigrants in past years, it can be difficult to navigate. As such, Dhruv Saini explained to New Canadian viewers the key categories, eligibility criteria, and the fundamental application steps.

In the wake of Dhruv Saini and Electo Immigration & Citizenship Services Inc.’s recent feature on New Canadians, they are continuing to expand their outreach work and have more media interviews scheduled.

Sarabpreet Kaur, the host of New Canadians, said, “OINP has multiple streams and categories under it that are targeting various different types of individuals. But what it means to receive a nomination from them is that you meet the kind of profile that the province of Ontario is looking to attract and bring in. If you want to learn what this immigration pathway is all about, you need to watch our new interview with Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant Dhruv Saini.”

More details can be found at https://www.electoimmigration.com

