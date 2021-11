Onyx creates a community based high-quality play to earn fight game on Binance Smart Chain

Onyx brings the never seen like features with its NFT gaming platform

Onyx, an NFT gaming platform has unveiled its game that features several playable characters to wearable armors and usable inventory. It intends to make the playable character customizable with several battle classes that would allow players to navigate through the game's mission to acquire experience points and levels.

While other platforms don't require gamers, Onyx is leveraging a reward system that allows players to earn money while having fun. The team behind the project tags the project as the most successful P2E ecosystem in the Cryptocurrency industry.

Spearheading the project is a team of over 30 experienced members in several fields, including marketing, designers, artists, Devs, and community mods. These members have worked in several projects such as BurningMoon, Fanadise, Football stars, Mustang, MurphyCat, and more. According to Fil, the CMO, “Project Onyx in its final form will be an open-world P2E game with a vast expanse of 7 continents, all of which will be developed in Unreal Engine 4 with cutting edge graphics.”

The success of its private presale and upcoming whitelist presale

Recently, it concluded its private sale of 250 BNB, which was filled within 24 hours without using a website. With no marketing campaign but leveraging the reputation of its team, it achieved this milestone. There are indications that private sellers will receive a 5% discount on the token from its launch price. However, it also plans to begin its whitelist presale with a hard cap of 750 BNB.

Nighty, the CDO emphasized how "The team will be working tirelessly till launch day and beyond to make Project Onyx a resounding success." Investors can buy the Onyx token on PancakeSwap.

The project name is an inspiration from the “Gem of Saturn” representing the ruler of the universal law of cause and effect.

Audited by CertiK and Dessert Finance

Onyx is set to be audited by CertiK, a globally-rated blockchain security audit company. CertiK specializes in auditing the

transparency, fairness, and security of the smart contracts, in line with ensuring the company, fills the rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, it already has been audited by Dessert Finance, another very respective audited institute, along with getting itself published on the SkyNet Leaderboard as well.

About Onyx

Onyx is a community-driven token that uses the Binance Smart Chain as its blockchain network. It allows users and the community to buy tokens at a minimum fee while trading the token on several networks. Furthermore, it provides utilities essential for its long-term goal of staking and NFTs. Currently, it is working to achieve its Q4 in its roadmap.

The primary utility of the project is to enable players to earn while playing video games on the blockchain. In addition, it also allows users to level up their fantasy and play with friends.

