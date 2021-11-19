OOm Appointed As A Pre-Approved Digital Marketing Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) Vendor

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OOm, one of the leading digital marketing agencies in Singapore , is now a pre-approved Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) vendor for digital marketing solutions.



OOm appointed as a pre-approved PSG vendor means that small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) who are eligible could get up to 80% PSG digital marketing grant by engaging in their digital marketing services.

The PSG digital marketing grant allows SMEs to adopt digital solutions to improve their operations with up to 80% support. It helps them to further develop their marketing strategy, with various digital marketing solutions that would boost traffic and sales to their business.

However, for SMEs to be eligible to apply for PSG digital marketing grant, they must fulfil the following criteria:

A registered business that has been operating in Singapore

Any purchase, lease or subscription of the digital marketing solutions must be used in Singapore

The SME should have at least 30% of local shareholding

OOm has been in the digital marketing industry for more than 15 years and they have worked with a broad spectrum of clients, from Multinational Corporations (MNCs) to Government Bodies and SMEs from various industries. With a mission to help clients achieve business success and positive returns, their passion lies in assisting their clients by giving them a headstart on digital marketing.

The CEO and Co-Founder of OOm, Ian Cheow said, "We are glad that the PSG grant has been expanded to include digital marketing solutions so more SMEs in Singapore can benefit from it, particularly during the pandemic when businesses have taken a hit. OOm is a full-service digital performance marketing agency with more than 15 years of experience and we are confident in our ability to help these SMEs in gaining a stronger foothold in the vast digital landscape."

OOm invests in establishing teams of diverse talents and expertise that can create a breakthrough. And that is one of the qualities that helped OOm secure its spot as one of the award-winning digital marketing agencies in Singapore, proving its credibility and good track record in serving and meeting the demands of its clients.

As a Premier Google Partner and Facebook Business Partner, OOm's specialists are skilled in both platforms as they receive training and support directly from Google and Facebook. OOm's transparency policy as well as a minimum of 3:1 in-house staff support for each account ensures that clients' digital marketing campaigns are well taken care of.

"The Digital Marketing PSG grant is an initiative that we are grateful to be a part of - not only will we be assisting SMEs in venturing out of their comfort zones into the online arena, we will also be imparting digital marketing knowledge to them so that they can build their online presence independently in future," said the COO and Co-Founder of OOm, Wyvan Xu.

With the appointment as a PSG vendor, it is highly beneficial for SMEs to tap on OOm's digital marketing solutions with the PSG grant.

Why Work With A Pre-Approved PSG Vendor for Digital Marketing?

Each pre-approved PSG vendor for digital marketing went through a rigorous review process. This is a guarantee of the agency's expertise and competence in the industry. On top of that, there are a myriad of exclusive benefits by working with a pre-approved PSG vendor for digital marketing.

Up To 80% Support

When an SME works with a pre-approved PSG vendor for digital marketing solutions, they could receive up to 80% support. That means that they save up to 80% of their digital marketing budget.

Build Online Customer Base

For SMEs without an existing online presence, engaging a PSG vendor for digital marketing is a good opportunity to reach out to a wider audience online that they might not have the chance to meet.

Increase Traffic To Brick-And-Mortar Stores

Digital marketing does not only help SMEs drive traffic to their online store, it also helps drive traffic to physical stores with the exposure online, which helps to increase sales.

Gain The Upper Hand Over Competitors

With the PSG grant and list of pre-approved vendors that have passed stringent criterias, SMEs can save on their digital marketing budget as well as save time on doing research to select an agency that can deliver results, which gives them a head start over their competitors.

What Qualifies OOm As A Pre-Approved PSG Vendor for Digital Marketing?

Every digital marketing agency in Singapore that applied for a pre-approved PSG vendor for digital marketing went through an evaluation based on a combination of various factors.

They have to showcase proven track records of past campaigns to ensure that they have the ability to meet the key performance indicators (KPIs) as well as verification from past clients on their satisfaction with the vendors' services and ability to meet their objectives. Background checks on the vendors' finances and organisation structure is also done to ensure that they are stable and have the ability to execute the work of SMEs that engage them. This ensures that pre-approved PSG vendors uphold a certain level of quality.

To learn more about OOm's Digital Performance Marketing Package, check out and explore their website today. You could also contact OOm today to learn more about their expertise in digital marketing.

About OOm: Founded in 2006, OOm is one of the leading digital marketing agencies in Singapore. OOm offers full-suite digital marketing solutions, providing services ranging from Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media Management (SMM), Content and Creative Services, China Digital Marketing and Website Development. Because of their data-driven strategies and actionable insights, the agency has expanded to the Philippines, Mainland China and Hong Kong to accommodate the growing local and regional demands in digital marketing.

