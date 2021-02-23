Opening of Konica Minolta’s Newest Customer Engagement Center in APAC

The state-of-the-art facility showcases Konica Minolta’s unique print technologies in one central location, supporting the needs of customers in the Asia Pacific region.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 23 February 2021 - Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia will be launching its new Customer Engagement Center (CEC) at Wisma Kemajuan in Petaling Jaya, Selangor in Malaysia. The new 8,106 square-foot center signals its continued strategic investment into the company's industrial printing business.













With more professionals turning to digital printing, the new CEC enables customers to experience Konica Minolta's printing solutions that can meet their ever-changing needs.





They can view first-hand how these machines bring their works from the digital workspace to life through real-time printing of decorative embellishments, labels and digital metallic colours on traditional print applications such as book jackets, direct mails, cards and more.





During the initial launch, customers can take a virtual tour of the Center from the comfort of their own homes or offices with a Konica Minolta representative, and in-person through scheduled appointments with its Virtual Showroom platform to create a new immersive experience for customers and prospects as part its holistic approach in the "new normal".





Brimming with interactive features without any software download, customers will receive immersive one-to-one demonstrations from our experts focusing on the key product features and applications and how these bring many benefits to their business.





Digital print will continue to grow as it allows a greater variety of print customised to the recipient to be produced economically, and fundamentally the content can be determined much closer to the end-user. Digital's share of the whole market increases in value terms from 15.7% in 2017 to 19.3% by 2022, as the next generation of presses pushes productivity and quality to boost the competitive position of digital technology.





A Word from Mr Osafumi Kawamura, Managing Director of Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia

'With this new center, we will be able to demonstrate the unique digital print capabilities of our industrial printers such as KM-1, AccurioPress C14000 and MGI JETvarnish range. On top of that, we are able to host virtual sessions directly from the center via the virtual showroom website so customers are able to experience the products without needing to be physically present. We hope that our customers will leverage on this technology hub to add value to their business needs.' said Mr Osafumi Kawamura, Managing Director of Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia.





With the new APAC CEC, Konica Minolta is underlining the commitment to customers in the professional and industrial printing markets. The new CEC gives customers hands-on experience through live and virtual demonstrations.





About Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia is transforming the workplace of the future with its customer-centric solutions and hardware for the digitally connected world. We are committed to create new values for the society with our expertise. From information management to technology enabling tools, the solutions help businesses improve time to information, support mobility, and optimise business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta, Inc. has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, one of the most prestigious global indices of ESG investment, for eight years in a row. For more information, please visit http://www.konicaminolta.sg/business/



