OPEP Device For COPD Symptom Relief – AirPhysio Lung Expansion Product Launched

Life Wellness Healthcare has announced a new update to its online store to ensure that COPD sufferers can alleviate symptoms at home. The popular AirPhysio device is now available for delivery across the US, with flexible payment plans.

The new update means that any customer with respiratory issues can order their own AirPhysio device for use at home. This all-natural product uses oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) to target mucus buildup and clean the lungs.

Data shows that around 16 million Americans have been diagnosed with COPD, while millions more cases are yet to be confirmed. The latest move from Life Wellness Healthcare provides award-winning symptom management designed to improve customers’ lifestyle.

The most common COPD symptoms include shortness of breath and excess mucus. These can cause issues for sufferers even when they’re carrying out normal daily activities like climbing the stairs.

While COPD can be managed through a combination of supplemental oxygen, medicine, and other treatments, the AirPhysio provides a strong complement to any program. It’s easy to use, lightweight, and can be taken on trips for easy access.

The team at Life Wellness Healthcare also says that only a few minutes of use are required for optimal effectiveness. Customers just have to exhale through the device, beginning the vibration process.

Regular use will see mucus lifted to the top of the lungs or the throat, allowing customers to expel it more easily. Over weeks, the device can strengthen the lungs to the point where breathing is made easier.

Life Wellness Healthcare has a compassionate team who have first-hand experience of the impact that respiratory conditions can have. It’s for this reason that they strive to provide US customers with the best products for breathing improvement.

As part of their focus on customer service, they also have a fast-growing YouTube channel for information and education. The team covers the AirPhysio in detail here, with case studies of its effectiveness.

A recent customer said: “If you have asthma, COPD, or cystic fibrosis, you’re going to want to check this out. AirPhysio is a drug-free device that clears out mucus, expands your airways, and strengthens your lungs, so you can breathe easier.”

