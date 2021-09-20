OPPA System Has Been Awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 20 September 2021 - OPPA System Limited , the event management company that provides agile and creative execution through state-of-the-art technology, has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for the information security management system that supports the provision of event management and live streaming. This achievement has been granted by SGS, one of the world's leading certification companies.

"Since 2020, our customers across Asia Pacific have been hosting more virtual and hybrid events," said Eddie Suen, founder of OPPA System Limited. "They are looking to OPPA as their valued partners to provide access to the latest networking technology and technical expertise. We have finally been awarded 27001 accreditation. I would like to thank our dedicated team for their diligent efforts, and we will continue to deliver secure and immaculate services to our customers."

OPPA System is the system of choice for successful virtual event management, providing state-of-the-art technology backed by agile, creative execution. With the recently launched website and branding, every event is certain to be a unique occasion – a RE-INVENTION of the EVENT EXPERIENCE.





About OPPA System Limited

Since 2018, OPPA System has been adapting and transforming the hybrid and virtual event management sectors across China and Asia Pacific through the latest technologies.





OPPA's innovative services include event management, webinars and hybrid events built on a virtual event platform. OPPA's platforms are stable and reliable, serving the full range of local, regional and international clients.





About ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification by SGS

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification demonstrates to existing and potential customers, suppliers and shareholders the integrity of our data and systems and our commitment to information security. It can also lead to new business opportunities with security-conscious customers, can improve employee ethics and strengthen the notion of confidentiality throughout the workplace. It also allows the enforcement of information security and a reduction in the possible risk of fraud, information loss and disclosure.

Partnering with SGS's ISO/IEC 27001 information security certification means better-performing processes, increasingly skilful talent and more sustainable customer relationships.

Please find below the link for more details:

https://www.oppasys.com/watch-product-tour





