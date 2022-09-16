OPPO Celebrates 18th Anniversary, Building the Future of Intelligent Living with Inspiration Ahead

To mark its 18th anniversary, OPPO will launch the OPPO Global Community and OPPO Inspiring Service Week to deepen its connection with its global userbase

Environmental Protection: OPPO has been committed to integrate the concept of sustainability into the entire lifecycle of its products. Apart from reducing the plastics used in the packaging, OPPO also strives to improve the lifespan and durability of its products. Among these initiatives, OPPO's self-developed Battery Health Engine (BHE) helps smartphone batteries maintain more than 80% of their original capacity after as many as 1,600 charge-discharge cycles, which is twice the industry average.

Youth Empowerment: OPPO Renovators Emerging Artists Program has been launched for the four consecutive years to encourage young creators to unleash their creativity and imagine the future of technology through art.

Digital Inclusion: OPPO believes in the virtue of technology and is committed to improve the product design for accessibility and the elders, to cater to the diverse needs of different groups. OPPO was one of the first to identify those with Color Vision Deficiency, and introduce the Color Vision Enhancement feature, which offers up to 766 display profiles to help them enjoy a more precise color display.

Health and Wellbeing: Launched by OPPO Health Lab, OPPO Health Research Kit includes a full suite of tools to help healthcare professionals collect and analyze data, making health research easier. OPPO also cares about the mental health of our users and introduces the O Relax application, which includes a series of relaxation sounds and games to help users relax in a fun way.

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 16 September 2022 - Tomorrow, on September 17, global technology company OPPO will celebrate its 18-year anniversary. Since its founding in 2004, OPPO has remained committed to its user-centric approach to technology while continuing to push the boundaries of technological innovation. From its origins as a consumer electronics company, OPPO has evolved into a full-service technology company that serves global users with integrated software, hardware, and service solutions, leading the development of smart devices and services in markets worldwide.Whether innovating in quality on its early audio players and feature phones, delivering breakthroughs in flash charge technology and new smartphone form factors, or developing cutting-edge innovations with the MariSilicon X NPU, OPPO has always sought to discover the Inspiration Ahead as it looks to elevate the technology industry and create a better future through its ongoing innovation.Today, OPPO is the world's fourth-largest smartphone brand, serving customers in over 60 countries and regions in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and maintaining strategic partnerships with over 80 telecoms operators worldwide.To celebrate its 18th anniversary, OPPO has launched a series of new online and offline services and activities to enhance its connection with users and improve their user experience:The OPPO Global Community (community.oppo.com) will officially launch tomorrow. The Community has been created to provide an inclusive and open ecosystem for all OPPO users to engage, interact, and share with OPPO and with each other over the long term. The Community will also act as a hub for a number of different programs. These include the OPPO Product Ambassadors Program, which will provide users with opportunities to experience OPPO's latest products and innovations before anyone else; the O-Chat open forum, where users around the world can discuss OPPO products and technologies freely; and OPPO Lifesetter, which invites users to share their own life stories to help inspire others.Through the OPPO Global Community, OPPO users and tech enthusiasts will be given more intuitive and convenient access to information and updates about OPPO and OPPO activities, as well a channel for in-depth communications with OPPO technical experts about their experiences with, and insights into, OPPO products and services. The Community will also provide OPPO a more effective channel through which to communicate with users directly, receive practical feedback on products and services, and further understand the needs of users worldwide.The OPPO Service Center operates more than 2,500 service sites around the world, each of which is committed to providing high-quality expertise and trusted services to customers so that every OPPO user can enjoy the full benefits of OPPO technologies and products. From the 10th to the 12th of each month, OPPO offers exclusive benefits as part of OPPO Service Day at over 900 Service Centers in 24 countries and regions. Offers include discounts on repair services, free disinfection services, and more.From the 10th to 17th of September this year, OPPO Service Day will be upgraded to OPPO Inspiring Service Week in over 320 Service Centers across 21 countries and regions in Asia, the Middle East Africa. During OPPO Inspiring Service Week, those visiting OPPO Service Centers will be able to enjoy discounts on smartphone repair products and accessories, as well as free labor costs, free protective films, free software upgrades and free maintenance. The service hours of the Centers will also be extended, and selected centers will even offer specialty local drinks for customers, providing more convenient, comprehensive and thoughtful services.In addition to the OPPO Global Community and OPPO Inspiring Service Week, OPPO has also released a series of documentaries telling the story of employees together with OPPO's growth from their own perspectives.In one documentary, Saritha Bandaru, Principle Engineer of Camera Innovation in OPPO India R&D, discusses how she identified local user needs from Indian culture and customers and led her team to develop an image algorithm that provides beautification without removing the Bindi worn by Hindu women. Li Hong, a Senior Sound Designer at OPPO, talks of being inspired by his daily life experiences to create the Sounds of Cities feature in O-Relax and help people relax through the beauty of sound. Cheng Sheng, Senior Product Manager for Advanced Technology at OPPO Research Institute, shares details of how she explored cutting-edge technologies while working on a robotic dog project with her team. Dan Amariei, Head of Retail for OPPO AED Romania, discusses leading his team through the difficulties of the covid pandemic and successfully bringing OPPO to Romania.Despite their different backgrounds and origins, all OPPO employees share the same passion for discovering unmet user needs and searching for new ways to deliver innovation. Through their shared belief in OPPO's brand proposition "Inspiration Ahead", they have shown the strength of character to face all challenges with a calm and optimistic mindset. By constantly optimizing every detail of OPPO products and services, they have brought the benefits of technology to more global users.In addition to providing great products and services over the past eighteen years, OPPO has also played an active role in undertaking its corporate social responsibility . Guided by the mission of "Technology for mankind, Kindness for the world", OPPO is making long-term investment in four key areas, including environment protection, youth empowerment, digital inclusion, and health and wellbeing:Earlier this year, OPPO also launched the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator to empower technology professionals and entrepreneurs to bring their innovations to life. With the theme of 'Virtuous Innovation', the program sought proposals related to the two subjects of Accessible Technology and Digital Health. This year, OPPO has received 536 proposals from 39 countries and regions, and the top 10 winning proposals were awarded grants of around USD $46,000 each, as well as further opportunities for investment, technological support, research, commercial partnerships, and global promotion from OPPO and its partners.Looking to the future with "Inspiration Ahead", OPPO will continue to evolve its brand and business to deliver more value for both consumers and society. On the business side, OPPO will focus on the four key future directions of smart learning, smart productivity, smart entertainment, and smart healthcare, as it continues to develop user-centric innovations and create more intelligent living for its users worldwide. At the same time, OPPO will continue to invest in its sustainable development, empowering global users with greater confidence and optimism while working to build a better future for all.Hashtag: #OPPO

