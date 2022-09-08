OPPO Collaborates with Artist Julian Stanczak to Provide Aquamorphic Wallpaper in ColorOS 13

Available on OPPO Theme Store Art+ Channel







[i] This will be available in the OPPO Theme Store Art+ Channel for selected regions/countries including: India, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

About OPPO

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 8 September 2022 - Following the release of ColorOS 13, OPPO today unveils a new Aquamorphic Wallpaper [i] in collaboration with the estate of Op Art artist Julian Stanczak (1928-2017) with Stanczak's work Blue Diffusion # 2 on OPPO Theme Store Art+ Channel. The wallpaper features the iconic blue tones of the ColorOS Aquamorphic Design combined with Julian Stanczak's mastery of color, giving users visual enjoyment and a unique aesthetic experience.As one of the founders of the international Op Art movement and a master of color, Julian Stanczak made paintings that prompt a visual, psychological, and emotional response in the viewer. In this collaboration, the Aquamorphic Wallpaper operates seamlessly with the Aquamorphic concept in ColorOS 13. Stanczak's reverence for color comes from a desire to translate the drama and power of nature into a universal impression, which highly echoes the intention behind the Aquamorphic Design. Inspired by water (the natural and organic element of nature), the Aquamorphic Design is to provide a fluid, vibrant and inclusive user experience by vitalizing users when using the phone. The energy of the different wavelengths of light shown in the Aquamorphic Wallpaper is intuitive and abstract, yet private in everyone's experience and use, providing an artistic and natural experience for ColorOS 13 users." Building dialogue through product and time is what makes a design good. It should be able to respond to people's psychological needs in the moment", as Xi Zeng, OPPO's Director of Software Design said. "The wallpaper collaboration of Julian Stanczak and OPPO incorporates nature, art, and technology to create a digital experience that encourages self-reflection, inspiration, and vitality."In addition to the Aquamorphic Wallpaper, ColorOS 13 offers other wallpaper options, such as Blossom Wallpaper, providing a visually aesthetic experience while focusing on users' digital well-being. The new operating system just released on 18th August also includes other smart features such as Multi-Screen Connect, a range of updates on Always-On Display, Meeting Assistant, and a brand-new Aquamorphic Design to better serve 500 million global users.Hashtag: #OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.





About ColorOS

ColorOS is a highly customized, efficient, intelligent, and richly designed Android-based mobile OS from OPPO. With over 500 million global monthly active users, ColorOS supports 67 languages, including English, Hindi, Thai, and Indonesian.



