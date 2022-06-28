OPPO commemorates 100 years of Centre Court as the global partner of Wimbledon for the fourth year

Under the banner of Inspiration Ahead, OPPO unveils its latest AR experience to celebrate the tournament

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach - 28 June 2022 - Continuing the brand's commitment to inspire its global users，OPPO, the global partner of Wimbledon 2022, reveals it's celebration for 100 years of Centre Court under the new brand proposition, Inspiration Ahead. The brand is unveiling its latest AR experience utilising OPPO's CybeReal 2.0 technology and its newest flagship device: OPPO Find X5 Pro.announcedOPPO, as the global partner for the fourth consecutive year, looks to empower tennis fans' experiences with its advanced imaging technology to witness, capture and share the heart-stopping moments on the court.Marking the centenary of Wimbledon's Centre Court, OPPO has created a new AR experience showcasing the dynamic history of Wimbledon. People can drop into their AR environment a selection of iconic tennis stars from across the decades. Fans will be able to experience the most inspiring moments across time that have cemented Wimbledon as one of the greatest and most-loved tournaments in the world. Exclusively available at Wimbledon 2022, the AR experience is available to try at OPPO's booth.Underpinning the AR experience is OPPO's CybeReal 2.0 technology. CybeReal 2.0 can reconstruct large-scale and dynamically complex environments. The technology melds both the physical and virtual world for an array of creative possibilities powered by OPPO's latest spatial computing and localisation advancements. CybeReal 2.0 can deliver highly accurate positioning and orientation for physical environments while being low on power consumption using devices like OPPO's flagship device, the Find X5 Pro.The OPPO Find X5 Pro's advanced imaging system can capture the true-to-life magic of tennis fans' favourite players. Powered by OPPO's self-designed MariSilicon X imaging NPU, the Find X5 Pro brings industry-recognised imaging software that empowers the ability to snap the action with brilliant clarity.The smartphone's 50MP Wide-angle camera also features a first-of-its-kind Five-axis OIS system, which improves with every use to counter handshakes, reduce noise and sharpen scenes – guaranteeing tennis fans perfect clarity and sharp shots. Capturing the striking scenes of Wimbledon in their entirety is made easy with the handset's 50MP Ultra Wide-angle camera.With Inspiration Ahead, OPPO aims to give its global users access to the technology they need to truly experience and relive their memories like never before, a step-change in imaging technology. To learn more about OPPO's activities taking place at Wimbledon click here . To learn more about the OPPO Find X5 Pro click here

