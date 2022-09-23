OPPO Holds "Design in Tech" Workshop, Interpreting Innovative and Elegant Design Aesthetics of OPPO Products

Principal of Zaha Hadid Architects, RCA Professor Gather to Discuss the Fusion of Technology and Design

About OPPO

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach - 23 September 2022 - OPPO presented at the 2022 London Design Festival as the support partner and hostedWorkshop interpreting the innovative and elegant design aesthetics of OPPO, and the mission to elevate life through technological artistry. Design professionals including Patrik Schumacher, Principal of Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), Professor Rama Gheerawo, Director of The Helen Hamlyn Centre for Design at Royal College of Art, and young creators shared their experiences, and discussed about the fusion of technology and design.During the festival, OPPO also holds OPPO Renovators 2022 exhibition, featuring classic product designs and the winning entries from Renovators Emerging Artists Project.As leading smart device brand, OPPO believes that the application of technology and product design ultimately returns to a combination of design aesthetics and core needs of users. OPPO is committed to connecting technology with people through elegant design and ultimately transforming cutting-edge technology into user-perceivable detail. "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World" is not only OPPO's mission but also OPPO's response to future trends in technology and design. At the workshop, OPPO Design spokesperson Xi Zeng shared OPPO's persistence in innovative and elegant design and its efforts to break through boundaries. The concept of "going over every possible technical obstacle in details and striving for simplicity and elegance in design" runs through OPPO's product design process. "Product design embodies our emotions and ideals." said Xi Zeng.In recent years, OPPO has continued to explore innovation in new form factors of smartphone. After several years of refinement and innovative breakthroughs, Find N brings the overall using experience of a foldable smartphone to a whole new level. Neil Monger, OPPO Product Marketing Manager, talked about the Find N's golden ratio and waterdrop hinge design stories. To ensure that the screen of OPPO X 2021 rollable phone automatically retracts and extends smoothly as a picture scroll, structural engineers and designers have implemented several technical innovations into the rollable display and traceless design. This not only retains the thin appearance of the rollable display to greater extent but also proposes new possibilities for the future development of intelligent devices.OPPO is also dedicated to presenting elegant design and comfortable experience for users. OPPO ColorOS 13 was released in August this year. Its Aquamorphic Design draws inspiration from nature, integrating the inclusive and healing features of water into the visual language of the system to create a concise visual experience and user-friendly UI. The curves from nature also inspired OPPO's elegant product design. OPPO Find X5 series' volcano-like back cover design mimics the curves of nature and is made of microcrystalline ceramic material, giving the rear design an organic feel for a natural tactile experience.OPPO and Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) have been in partnership over the new OPPO headquarters project since 2020. As partners, Zaha Hadid Architects recognized OPPO's design principles and appreciated the coincidence in design insights between ZHA and OPPO. At the workshop, Patrik Schumacher, Principal of ZHA, delivered inspiring speech. As one of the most prominent thought leaders within the fields of architecture, urbanism and design, Patrik provided an insight into the ZHA's design philosophy and his understanding of the relationship between people, technology and design. He said that technology is absolutely fundamental to human freedom, to human prosperity on this planet. That's the true dynamic for progress of this world.Professor Rama Gheerawo, an advocate of inclusive design, talked about the importance of inclusive design: "A core component of accessibility is the human reaction, such as the joy you feel when holding a phone with a comfortable, smooth tactile touch. That is a part of accessibility and a part of Inclusive Design."In 2019, OPPO launched the Renovators Emerging Artists Project. By initiating a global competition, OPPO aims to empower young creators worldwide and encourage them to innovate through art and tech. During the London Design Festival, OPPO also held the Renovators 2022 Exhibition at the Cromwell Place. The artworks presented in the exhibition were from the 2022 Renovators global competition which ended in early September. After the workshop, participants also went to the exhibition area to enjoy the artworks created by young artists from more than 30 countries. The exhibition attracted a large number of visitors who were captivated by the imaginative and creative works of art and the exquisite designs of OPPO products.Participants of Renovators 2022 showed their unique thinking around topics such as smart living, low-carbon and environment protection, traditional culture inheritance, technology, human society development, and many others. OPPO hopes that young creators around the world will gain inspirational strength to overcome challenges, and maintain their passion for creation.Hashtag: #OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.



