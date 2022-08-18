OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version Featuring Brand-new Aquamorphic Design and Intelligent Experiences Based on OPPO’s Latest Innovative Technology

Based on Android 13, the brand-new ColorOS 13 features the concise and comfortable Aquamorphic Design, smart interconnectivity, and overall performance improvements for a smarter, more convenient life

18 August 2022

- OPPO today officially released the global version of its latest Android-based operating system, ColorOS 13, to global users. As one of the first operating systems based on the newly released Android 13, ColorOS 13 incorporates a number of key Android 13 features while introducing a brand-new Aquamorphic Design for a concise and comfortable visual experience and user-friendly UI. Boosted by OPPO’s latest tech innovations, ColorOS 13 includes a range of new features for smart multi-device connection to further enhance productivity with intelligent experiences.





ColorOS 13 - Inspiration Ahead - Smart and Connected





Concise and comfortable UI made possible with new Aquamorphic Design

Inspired by the way water acts in nature, OPPO has introduced a brand-new Aquamorphic Design to ColorOS 13 to create a fluid, vibrant, and inclusive UI. ColorOS 13 features a new Theme Palette inspired by the changing color of light between sunrise and sunset at sea level, while the new system font improves the readability of system text in any language. With other upgrades like Card-styled Layout, ColorOS 13 is designed to deliver a concise and comfortable visual experience based on Aquamorphic Design.





Aquamorphic Design[1]

ColorOS 13 also delivers a more intuitive user experience through the integration of different Aquamorphic Effects into the system animations, UI, and Quantum Animation Engine with new Behavioral Prediction on users’ control intentions. This is complemented by OPPO’s human-centric inclusive design language, which introduces Empty State Illustrations, Adaptive Layouts for different screen sizes, and highly recognizable icons to enhance readability and overall ease of use. Also, a new series Always-On Display images is called “Homeland”, which depict powerful scenes of wild animals in nature. The Always-On Display animations reveal the changes in the homes where animals live, based on daily temperature changes to call on you to pay attention to climate change and the earth we live on together.

Fundamental performance enhanced by self-developed technology

ColorOS 13 marks the debut of the Dynamic Computing Engine, OPPO's system-level technical solutions developed in-house to deliver a more smooth and stable system and all-round improvements to the fundamental user experience. The Engine brings two major improvements to ColorOS 13, including increased battery life and the ability to keep more apps open in the background. OPPO's Dynamic Computing Engine improves the scheduling of hardware resources to extend battery life by achieving a better balance between high performance and low power consumption. It also helps to keep more apps alive in the background, making it possible to switch between multiple apps without losing the status within an app or experiencing lag while switching.

Intelligent work and life experience with the brand-new smart features

ColorOS 13 provides a realm of smart features covering every aspect of life and work. Aside from being a great way to express your personality, the Smart Always-On Display [2] in ColorOS 13 can now display information related to music and food delivery apps, giving users quicker access to information and more convenient control over music playback and other functions. OPPO has partnered with world-leading software and service providers including Bitmoji and Spotify, to provide a wide range of convenient and personalized experiences through the Smart Always-On Display.

Due to OPPO’s industry-leading LTPO2.0 technology, the Always-On Display refresh rate is reduced to just 1 hertz to save 30% power consumption for some scenarios. Other smart home screen management features like Large Folders, Shelf [3] , and Home Screen Widget also help users to easily and quickly access the information they need in the way that works best for them.

With online meetings becoming increasingly common following the Covid-19 pandemic, OPPO has developed the industry’s first Meeting Assistant for smartphone designed specifically for online meetings. The Meeting Assistant can automatically prioritize wireless data packages to provide a more stable connection during online meetings. It also simplifies banner notifications to minimize distractions while allowing users to add an OPPO Notes [4] shortcut that helps to take meeting minutes with Notes in a small pop-up window.

One of the biggest updates to arrive on ColorOS 13 is the improved multi-device user experience. Multi-screen Connect now supports seamless connectivity between smartphone and OPPO Pad Air, and between smartphone and PC [5] , boosting productivity and convenience through File Transfer that supports more file formats without hardware limitations. Users connecting their smartphone to a PC via Multi-screen Connect will also benefit from being able to display multiple mobile apps simultaneously on the PC screen.

Privacy and security protection as priority

Privacy and security have been a prior focus of ColorOS since the very beginning. ColorOS 13 integrates the underlying privacy protection features of Android 13. For example, the system will automatically delete the clipboard history after a short period of time, preventing sensitive information leaks caused by malware. In addition, with the Nearby Wi-Fi feature [6] , users can enjoy Wi-Fi without revealing specific location information.

OPPO’s self-developed technology plays an equally important role in boosting privacy and security. Based on the on-device algorithm model, Auto Pixelate [7] can recognize and blur out the profile photos and names in chat screenshots automatically with one tap, and the new Private Safe is encrypted with the widely-used Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) to provide high levels of security. ColorOS 13 provides privacy and safety protections that users can trust based on authoritative security and privacy authentication standards such as ePrivacy, TRUSTe, ISO27701, and ISO27001.

Exploring new Android experiences in strategic collaboration with Google

OPPO has been working closely with Google during the development of ColorOS 13 to

explore ways of bringing new value to the Android OS experience. OPPO’s flagship Find N foldable smartphone and

Find X5 Pro flagship smartphone were

announced

as two of the first smartphones worldwide to receive the Android 13 Beta update

. OPPO has also launched ColorOS developer versions based on the Android 13 Beta and will continue to work together with Google to build a rich Android ecosystem.

ColorOS 13 rollout plan and upgrade policy

For the global rollout of ColorOS 13, OPPO plans to update nearly 35 smartphone models within the year, covering more than 60 countries and regions, and as many as 160 million users. This is the biggest update plan ever in the history of ColorOS. This rollout will begin with the Find X5 Pro and Find X5 today with the official release of ColorOS 13. OPPO will then continue to bring ColorOS 13 to over 20 more devices starting in 2023.





ColorOS 13 Based on Android 13 Beta Version Roll-out Timeline



[1] The image shown here are indicative only. If there is inconsistency between the image and the actual product, the actual product shall govern.



[2] For non-AOD-supporting models, the control panel is displayed at hand rise or double-click on the screen. Smart Always-On Display only supports certain models due to hardware limitations, please refer to the actual situation. The display supports Spotify controls and food delivery information from Zomato and Swiggy and more to be released once they ’ re available.



[3] Please refer to the actual model for more information on availability and functionality.



[4] OPPO Notes are available on certain models with ColorOS13.0 and on the rest with further OTA updates. Please refer to the actual model introduction for more information.



[5] To use Multi-Screen Connect, your computer must meet these minimum requirements: Windows 10 build 18362 or later; Intel i3 2.4GHz processor and above; Wi-Fi Direct; Bluetooth protocol 4.1 or higher. 8GB RAM and 2.4GHz & 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi are recommended. For detailed information, please refer to https://connect.oppo.com/en-US/adaptedModels.



[6] The feature needs to be adapted by the application itself.



[7] Auto Pixelate supports Messenger and WhatsApp. The on-device algorithm detects and pixelates profile photos and names without accessing the content of your chat messages.

