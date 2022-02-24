OPPO Launches Find X5 Series – Revolutionising Videography with 4K Ultra Night Video Powered by MariSilicon X Imaging NPU

The most advanced camera system powered by MariSilicon X and two IMX766 flagship sensors; true billion-colour 120Hz display; a flagship SoC platform with superior 5G performance; industry leading 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charging; the iconic Hasselblad Natural Colour Calibration.



Prices and availability



The OPPO Find X5 Pro will be available from March 14 priced at €1299.

The OPPO Find X5 will be available from March 14 priced at €999.

OPPO Enco X2 will be available from mid-April at €199.

Pre-orders of OPPO Find X5 Series start from February 24.



* Prices and availability may vary among different markets.



SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 24 February 2022 - OPPO today introduced its cutting-edge flagship Find X5 Series, raising the bar on smartphone imaging and premium design.Bursting with industry-leading highlights, Find X5 Series boasts a futuristic aesthetic that achieves clean, modern sophistication and world-first imaging experiences. These include a dedicated imaging Neural Processing Unit, which overcomes smartphone video capture's greatest challenge – nighttime recording. This is matched with an incomparable dual flagship IMX766 camera system, unrivalled performance and ultra-fast 5G connectivity, and incredible SUPERVOOC Flash Charging technology."Find X5 Series elevates the Find X series to a whole new level of beauty – both aesthetic and in terms of capabilities, redrawing the boundaries of the mobile experience across design, imaging, battery technology and performance. It builds on the core DNA that made the Find X3 Series a hit with consumers and critics alike," said William Liu, President of Global Marketing at OPPO.Night video presents a major challenge for smartphones, so countless beautiful moments remain either uncaptured or saved in low quality. That's why OPPO has designed a dedicated imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, to unveil the details at night.Based on a 6nm process crafted for top-tier imaging performance, the MariSilicon X not only packs the most powerful AI computing power available today, it also runs an advanced AI noise reduction (AINR) algorithm designed by the OPPO Research Institute. This means it can detect and reduce noise in each frame, pixel by pixel, while preserving finer detail, skin tone, colour accuracy.The result is a four times improvement in perceived night video resolution, less grain and superior colour reproduction, making 4K Ultra Night Video possible for the first time on an Android smartphone, with each frame as clean as a still photo.Of course, OPPO's MariSilicon X is just one key element of Find X5 Pro's advanced imaging system. The wide and ultra-wide angle cameras both feature Sony's advanced 50MP IMX766 flagship sensors, with a sensor size of 1/1.56", 2um large pixel size after binning.The wide angle camera also features a first-of-its-kind Five-axis OIS system, which when combined with proprietary algorithms, improves with every use to counter hand shake, reduce noise and sharpen scenes. The result? Even better shots and more stable videos than ever.With superior 4K Ultra Night Video capturing across wide and ultra wide cameras, the Find X5 Series boasts the best wide and ultra-wide imaging quality across both stills and videos in the industry.Working closely with Sony to customise an IMX709 sensor for Find X5 Pro's front camera, OPPO has integrated MariSilicon X to ensure selfies look better than ever, with more texture and more accurate colour reproduction - even in challenging light conditions. And when more friends jump in the frame, the selfie camera automatically switches from an 80- to a 90-degree wide-angle, making sure nobody's left out.OPPO Find X5 Pro also features Hasselblad Natural Colour Calibration in Pro Mode and a range of creative Master filters, bringing iconic natural colour, professional colour profile and style to mobile photography.Find X5 Pro embodies a futuristic design to express a sense of calm and timeless beauty that cannot be matched.The ultra-hard, true ceramic back of Find X5 Pro is available in Ceramic White and Glaze Black to reflect its clean, modern sophistication at its finest. This seamless ceramic back panel is two times stronger than any conventional glass panel, and double as effective for heat dissipation. And of course Find X5 Pro is splash, water, and dust resistant with a IP68 rating.Find X5 Pro's display is just as impressive, featuring a 6.7-inch ultra-clear curved AMOLED screen that continues the gentle curves and flowing lines from the smooth, pristine back, all the way around to the front. With a WQHD+ resolution, and 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, Find X5 Pro's 10-bit screen displays more than 1 billion colours, creating smooth tonal and colour gradations, displaying the full depth and range of even the most subtle shifts in colour.Find X5 Pro also boosts display performance with the first multi-brightness colour calibration of its kind, creating colours that are consistent, whether you're looking at the screen under dim artificial light or under a bright summer sky.Excessive amounts of specific types of light can impact sleep and result in eye strain, so OPPO has introduced 8192-level screen dimming to the Find X5 Pro, to match pupil adjustment speeds across different lighting conditions. The result is a more comfortable viewing experience, and amongst the most advanced eye care available on a smartphone.Powered by the latest-generation, multicore Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, Find X5 Pro is supercharged to handle even the most demanding games and applications. Based on a compact, 4nm manufacturing process, Qualcomm's integrated 2022 flagship GPU offers 30% higher performance, and 25% more power efficiency than the previous generation, in addition to enhanced AI capabilities.Despite its class-leading power, OPPO has doubled down on efforts to boost battery life on Find X5 Pro and level-up power management. The large, 5000mAh dual-cell battery reflects a capacity increase of more than 11 per cent over Find X3 Pro.Find X5 Pro also introduces Battery Health Engine, which helps maintain optimal battery life over a longer period of time – up to 1600 charging cycles, roughly two times the industry standard lifespan.With the support of enhanced 80W SUPERVOOC Flash-charging technology, Find X5 Pro can be charged from close to empty to 50 per cent in just 12 minutes, and with 50W AIRVOOC, it powers up to 100 per cent wirelessly in just 47 minutes.OPPO's human-centric interface, ColorOS 12.1 is its most beautiful, intuitive and personal experience ever. Combining with Google's Android 12 operating system, it delivers incredible experiences and class-leading privacy features, while maintaining full access to the Google Play Store and its 3 million+ apps.For ColorOS 12.1, time has been spent refining the aesthetics, from iconography to patterns, elevated with light and shadow to create a more real, three-dimensional feel. Maintaining the privacy and security of your data – whether personal or for business is also a top priority and a key focus for ColorOS.With version 12.1, users can easily make the most of their new Find X5 Pro. And when multitasking on your phone alone isn't enough to get things done, a new Multi-Screen Connect feature enables seamless working across a Windows PC and phone.Maintaining the privacy and security of your data – whether personal or for business – has always been a top priority and a key focus for ColorOS. These efforts have been recognized by third party organisations including ISO, ePrivacy, and TrustArc and in November 2021, the Find X3 Pro was the first Chinese smartphone to receive MDfPP common criteria certification.

