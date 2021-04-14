Beyond Expectations

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 11, OPPO unveiled Find X3 Pro, the world's first Android phone to capture, process and display one-billion colour images. Alone with the new flagship device's launch, OPPO introduces a brand-new after-sales package, OPPO Premium Service, to give "VIP" experience for Find X3 Pro owners, as a significant step on its expansion into the high-end market.



OPPO Premium Service：Exclusive and Friendly Services that Cater to Your Diverse Needs

Care you Care

Cost-saving OPPO Care Products provide new solutions for Find X3 Pro owners as a part of OPPO's commitment to meeting the core needs of users.

Screen Protection Plan: Pre-ordered devices will be entitled OPPO CARE screen damage warranty within the first year after purchase for free.

Extended Warranty: OPPO prepares 1-year extended warranty for pre-ordered clients without charge. Fears on the repair troubles in the first two years are gone!



(Even if missing the pre-order period, exclusive discounts are also waiting for you.)

Within Your Reach

A dedicated group of OPPO Find Master is trained to quickly respond to Find X3 Pro owners' problems.

Exclusive Hotline (7*24H): a specialist team will timely answer your questions and solve your problems.

Premium Lane: Find X Series clients can skip the queue and get prioritised service through the "VIP" lane.

Worry-free Repair Service

International Warranty Service (IWS): OPPO has taken the lead to launch IWS and upgraded it with the coverage area expanded to 59 countries/regions this spring. Find X3 Series owners can enjoy warranty, repair and software upgrade services at OPPO authorized service centers in the selected countries/regions.

Exclusive Engineer: OPPO has insisted on cultivating its own technical engineers through rounds of screening, instead of outsourcing the repair service to the third-parties. Therefore, Find X3 Pro users are able to enjoy maintenance service by top-level technical engineers even if they don't need a repair.

Courier Send-in Service: If you are frustrated with the long-distance travel, OPPO also offer options of free delivery. Once you submit requests through OPPO official website, or My OPPO App, you are able to send in your device for free.

There is no exaggeration to say that OPPO Premium Service gives a new approach to your holistic customer experience. The company will strive to make satisfied user experience the core competitiveness of its future.

