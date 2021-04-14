Beyond Expectation

BANGKOK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 11, OPPO unveiled Find X3 Pro, the world's first Android phone to capture, process and display one-billion colour images. Alone with the new flagship device's launch, OPPO introduces a brand-new after-sales package, OPPO Premium Service, to give "VIP" experience for Find X3 Pro owners, as a significant step on its expansion into the high-end market.



OPPO Premium Service: Exclusive and Friendly Services that Cater to Your Diverse Needs

Care you Care

Since OPPO is committed to meeting the core needs of users, it provides new cost-saving warranty policy for Find X3 Pro owners.

Screen Protection Plan: Find X3 Pro will be entitled OPPO CARE screen replacement service within the first year after purchase for free.

Extended Warranty: OPPO prepares 1-year warranty extension on accessory purchases or repairs with 20% discount. Fears on the repair troubles are gone!

New phone replacement: Within 12-month warranty period, Find X3 Pro users are able to get a free exchange for new machine if the motherboard faces problem.

Fast and Always on

A dedicated group of OPPO Find Master is trained to quickly respond to Find X3 Pro owners' problems.

Exclusive Hotline (7*24H): a specialist team will timely answer your questions and solve your problems.

Premium Lane: Find X Series clients can skip the queue and get prioritised service through the "VIP" lane.

Worry-free Repair Service

International Warranty Service (IWS): OPPO has taken the lead to launch IWS and upgraded it with the coverage area expanded to 59 countries/regions this spring. Find X3 Series owners can enjoy warranty, repair and software upgrade services at OPPO authorized service centers in the selected countries/regions.

Exclusive Engineer: OPPO has insisted on cultivating its own technical engineers through rounds of screening, instead of outsourcing the repair service to the third-parties. Therefore, Find X3 Pro users are able to enjoy maintenance service by top-level engineers even if they don't need a repair.

Within Your Reach

Free pickup and delivery: If you are frustrated with the long-distance travel, OPPO also offers options of free pick-up and delivery after-sales service. It is provided nationwide through the official website, App or hotline booking.

There is no exaggeration to say that OPPO Premium Service gives a new approach to your holistic customer experience. The company will make satisfied user experience the core competitiveness of its future.

Read More: https://support.oppo.com/th/premium/

