OPPO upgrades its Premium Service with the launch of Find X5 Series









Accessible and convenient service is paramount to many users and OPPO recognizes that. The new Door-to-door Repair Collection Service is the latest premium service that OPPO has to offer. One just simply needs to contact the local service center to enjoy free pick-up and delivery services. This perk is valid twice within the first year for Find X5 Pro 5G users, but the specific service policy might vary per market. As this exclusive option is in the pilot phase, it is only available at certain places in Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.



While the new Door-to-door Repair Collection Service is limited to certain areas, OPPO also provides a Send-in Repair Service for users who are located at places that are not covered, allowing users to send in their phones to OPPO service centers and no courier fees are required in some countries and regions.



Besides the above, OPPO has also improved personnel training courses and built a specialist team of 'Find Masters', a group of high-level engineers and online consultants exclusively for Find series customers to further upgrade customer experience at its service centers.



OPPO is truly making it possible to provide customers with not just an excellent device but also an enjoyable, distinctive experience and a satisfactory repair service under the service motto, "Care & Reach".



For more information on OPPO Premium Service for Find X5 Series, kindly refer to:



SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 7 June 2022 - Prioritizing user experiences has always been essential to successful customer relationships. Since 2021, OPPO has put more effort into enhancing its high-end service capacity overseas such as introducing new services in its existing Premium Service. OPPO Premium Service consists of International Warranty, Exclusive Hotline, Premium Lane with Exclusive Engineers, Loan Phone, Send-in Repair and their latest addition – Door-to-door Repair Collection Service now, but the specific offer may vary by region.Accessible and convenient service is paramount to many users and OPPO recognizes that. The new Door-to-door Repair Collection Service is the latest premium service that OPPO has to offer. One just simply needs to contact the local service center to enjoy free pick-up and delivery services. This perk is valid twice within the first year for Find X5 Pro 5G users, but the specific service policy might vary per market. As this exclusive option is in the pilot phase, it is only available at certain places in Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.While the new Door-to-door Repair Collection Service is limited to certain areas, OPPO also provides a Send-in Repair Service for users who are located at places that are not covered, allowing users to send in their phones to OPPO service centers and no courier fees are required in some countries and regions.Besides the above, OPPO has also improved personnel training courses and built a specialist team of 'Find Masters', a group of high-level engineers and online consultants exclusively for Find series customers to further upgrade customer experience at its service centers.OPPO is truly making it possible to provide customers with not just an excellent device but also an enjoyable, distinctive experience and a satisfactory repair service under the service motto, "Care & Reach".For more information on OPPO Premium Service for Find X5 Series, kindly refer to: https://support.oppo.com/en/premium-service-findx5-series/