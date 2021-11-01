OPPO at your service: providing send-in repair service

OPPO's send-in repair service offers users a convenient, hassle-free smartphone repair service

In recent years, OPPO has accelerated the construction of contactless services due to the impact of the pandemic. Now, users who need to get their phones repaired can enjoy send-in repair service where they no longer have to visit the service center. All they need to do is applying through the official website or My OPPO app to send their phones to the service center for repair, and the status can be checked in real-time. When the repair is finished, the device will be sent back to users. The Send-in Repair Service offers convenience and flexibility for users as phone repairs can now be done in just a few simple steps while staying at the comfort of their homes, which also indirectly reduces the chance of close contact with outsiders.

So far, OPPO's send-in repair service has covered 10 countries and regions all over the world. This newly launched service provides another convenient option to OPPO users who require a smartphone repair, so that they can now opt to have their smartphone picked up from their home or business, repaired and returned with OPPO's send-in repair service.

In August, Zain accidentally broke his phone screen. He then applied for send-in repair service and his device was sent within Selangor in the evening. The next afternoon, OPPO service center called to inform him that his screen had been replaced. Zain said, "The screen was repaired. They changed a new film and even cleaned my phone. It looks just like a new phone. To my surprise, I was only required to pay for the screen repair cost, everything else was free."

The send-in repair service reflects OPPO's on-going effort to look into user's pain points and continue to improve in the industry's key and difficult points. In line with the belief "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World", OPPO is determined to upgrade their service system and optimize user experience.

