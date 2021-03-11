OPTEL Group on Track for Record Year in Asia-Pacific Pharma Sales

OPTEL, a world leader in pharmaceutical track and trace for more than 30 years, expects the current fiscal year to be its best in terms of sales and project delivery to the pharmaceutical industry since the inauguration of its manufacturing plant in Goa, India, in 2016.

GOA VELHA, India, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adversity has a way of bringing out the best in people, and that has certainly been the case for the hard-working teams of experts who represent OPTEL GROUP in the Asia-Pacific region.

OPTEL, a world leader in pharmaceutical track and trace for more than 30 years, expects the current fiscal year to be its best in terms of sales and project delivery to the pharmaceutical industry since the inauguration of its manufacturing plant in Goa, India, in 2016.

Over the past 12 months, the company's sales to the pharmaceutical industry in the Asia-Pacific region have increased by 40%, while its hiring of track-and-trace and information-technology experts in the region has increased 70% in the past eight months. The company is now in its second phase of investment to expand its local technical workforce to support its sustained growth.

"Despite the global pandemic, our investment in the Asia-Pacific market and our dedication to serving the pharma industry continues unabated," said Pascal Pilote, Vice-President of Global Sales and Marketing at OPTEL. "We are immensely proud of our teams in the region who share our dedication and contribute daily to our growth."

For the past two years, OPTEL's Goa-based research and development teams have been working hard to improve the innovation and competitiveness of the company's track-and-trace solutions for the Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical industry, and the latest sales figures are a direct result of that hard work, Pilote added.

OPTEL plans to continue investing massively in the Asia-Pacific market in anticipation of new regulations and the growing need for supply chain security.

"As an industry leader with a visionary role to play in the global marketplace, OPTEL has always believed in staying ahead of the curve, even when faced with a global pandemic," said the company's president and founder, Louis Roy. "Despite the current challenges, we have experienced significant growth and are now in an even stronger position than we were two years ago, thanks in large part to the work of our Asia-Pacific teams."

