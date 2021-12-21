Optimistic Bunnies NFT Launches New NFT Art Collection

Optimistic Bunnies NFT is an emerging art collection. Owners of the Optimistic Bunnies NFT will enjoy future rewards in the form of future NFT collectibles.

Optimistic Bunnies NFT has launched an unique bunny themed digital art collection on Ethereum Optimism network. Optimism is an emerging blockchain network with low transaction fees. The art collection is one of the first NFTs on the network.

The art collection is made of more than 100 hand drawn traits that are combined randomly to create 5151 bunnies. Each bunny is unique and no two bunnies are exactly the same.

Owners of the artwork will enjoy future rewards. The first reward is a pixelated edition of the bunnies to be released in January 2022 to all owners of the artwork. Further utilities and rewards for owners may be introduced at a later time.

The project is also committed to donate up to 10% of revenue received. Art collectors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts can buy the collection knowing that they are also contributing to good causes.

There are also plans to potentially introduce more NFT collections featuring other characters in 2022.

Art collectors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts can find out more about the project by following the project on twitter at https://twitter.com/OPBunnies or visit the website at https://www.optimisticbunnies.com

Name: cryptofox_nft

Email: Send Email

Organization: Optimistic Bunnies NFT

Website: https://www.optimisticbunnies.com

