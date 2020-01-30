Optiwave Introduces OptiSPICE plugin for Tanner

Optiwave Introduces OptiSPICE plugin for Tanner Optiwave’s OptiSPICE Plugin enables optoelectronic circuit simulation in Tanner EDA tools from Mentor, a Siemens businessGlobeNewswireJanuary 29, 2020

OTTAWA, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optiwave Systems Inc., the leading provider of optical component and system design tools, today announced the immediate availability of its OptiSPICE plugin for Tanner. As a result of a collaboration between Optiwave and Mentor, a Siemens business, OptiSPICE optical models supporting Tanner GPIC PDK are now available. 

The seamless integration of OptiSPICE optical models into the Tanner photonic flow helps enables the simulation of complex optoelectronic circuits from schematic and/or mask layout. Time and frequency domain simulations with experimentally or numerically verified electrical and optical models can now be launched from an S-Edit schematic and evaluated using a single simulation engine, T-Spice. With the addition of OptiSPICE optical models, Mentor’s Tanner photonic flow can offer an excellent environment for optoelectronic circuit designs with highly nonlinear components, control circuits and feedback loops.

“A co-simulation interface with OptiSPICE and T-Spice has been co-developed by the two companies. This helps enable simulation between the optical domain and the transistor domain to validate that the PIC works in conjunction with the interface circuitry,” said Greg Lebsack, General Manager, IC Design Solutions at Mentor, a Siemens business. “The photonic and interface designs now can be validated simultaneously via cross domain simulation.”

For information on news and updates on this software integration package: https://optiwave.com/resources/latest-news/optispice-tanner-plugin/

About Optiwave Systems Inc.
Optiwave (www.optiwave.com) is a leading provider of engineering design software products for photonic, biophotonic, and system design engineers. Optiwave provides a comprehensive variety of optical component and system design tools to hundreds of leading high-technology businesses and academic institutions. An established community of engineers and scientists in over seventy countries supports Optiwave’s hallmark of achievements in Canadian business for 25 years.

Optiwave is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with an established distribution network throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To download a free evaluation license, please visit Optiwave’s online resource centre at www.optiwave.com.

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here.

Press Contact
Sawyer (Jie) Ge
Optiwave Systems Inc.
613-224-4700 x249
media@optiwave.com

