Optoma appoints Brian Hung as Head of East Asia sales, effective September 1, 2022

PR Newswire Asia

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in display technology, Optoma combines cutting-edge design and engineering to deliver extraordinary experiences designed to engage and connect audiences. And become the global 4K NO.1 brand. Moreover, Optoma has been focusing on the Korean market for 20 years. In the future, Optoma will reconstruct business development, brand image, and product after-sales service (ASP) integration.

Brian Hung-Head of East Asia sales
Brian Hung-Head of East Asia sales

With Optoma's technical and creative leadership, we believe Optoma will create even more stunning picture quality, innovative features and connectivity in Korea.

Brian Hung, head of East Asia Sales, Optoma Asia, is responsible for South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan markets, and will lead the team to accelerate Korean overall business development and strategy making. Meanwhile, Optoma's wide range of product portfolios will correspond to the needs of multiple vertical markets.

  • Optoma Korea sales team (Org.)

EN Name

Description

Brian Hung

Head of East Asia sales

Anderson Chen

Area Sales Marketing Manager

James Jang

Area Business Development Manager

From now on, Optoma has a new picture expected in the Korean market. Woomi Innovation, YT Commerce, and Mima International, respectively, are in charge of Optoma business in Korea officially " In a way, Optoma Asia all sets to now, we believe Optoma will have a place in the Korean market and even back to 4K NO.1 in Korea. " Brian Hung mentioned.

  • Optoma Korea key account

EN Name

Description

Phone number

Woomi Innovation Co., Ltd.

Distributor

02-3443-0004

YT Commerce Co.,Ltd.

Distributor

02-2101-0264

Mima International Co., Ltd.

Distributor

02-2205-0900