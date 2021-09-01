Optoma Expands Premium CinemaX Series with Optoma G1: Smart True 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector

Award-winning series continues to bring the ultimate cinema experience home.

TOKYO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Optoma G1- adding up in the CinemaX series, the next-gen smart true 4K ultra short throw laser projector added to its award winning premium CinemaX series. Continuing the success of the predecessor Optoma P1, the latest Optoma G1 is to enhance the home cinema experience even further.



Optoma G1 Smart True 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector

Optoma G1 features the advanced new 6-segment colour wheel, enhancing the contrast and colour performance that brings the richer and true-to-life images for the premium experience. It also carries on the greatness of its predecessor, featuring 2,500 lumens of brightness, DuraCore laser technology and the ultra-short throw lens design that delivers stunning images up to 120 inches from only inches away. With the built-in Dolby Audio 2.0 soundbar, special edition brings all-in-one home entertainment for moving watching, TV watching, media sharing, and gaming to the next level.

Optoma G1 is smarter with TapCast app, which allows users to share their photos and videos onto the big screen. And with unique Smart+ Technology, it delivers integrated services with smart home devices such as Google Assistant Amazon Alexa, and supports IFTTT.

"We are very pleased to announce Optoma G1 won award-winning product of Taiwan Excellence 2021. Moreover, Optoma has won award-winning product for its 3 consecutive years (2018-2020). That is why we are excited that we are looking forward to launching the award-winning product - Optoma G1 honourably in Japan in 2021. So, consumers can bring the cinematic experience home and enjoy superior picture quality from the number one brand worldwide in 4K UHD projection technology," stated Mr. Gordon Wu, the Head of Optoma APAC.

"Optoma G1 as the next generation laser home cinema projector is believed to continue to lead Optoma as the No.1 4K UHD projector brand worldwide*. Designed with ultra-short throw lens and laser light source, with integrated premium audio and Smart+ Technology, Optoma G1 and its series are not only to bring the cinematic experience home, but also to provide the ultimate home entertainment."

Optoma G1 Smart 4K UHD Laser Projector Features:

True 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

UHD (3,840 x 2,160) New 6-Segment RGBRGB Color Wheel

2,500 ANSI lumens

2,000,000:1 Contrast ratio

120% of Rec.709 gamut coverage and BT.2020 compatibility

HDR10 & HLG compatible

Built-in Dolby Audio 2.0 Speakers

Optoma Smart+ Technology with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT integration

Optoma G1 is coming soon in Japan in 2021. For product inquiry, please contact Optoma Sales Manager (elma.chuang@optoma.com)

For more information about Optoma G1, please go to https://www.optoma.jp/

*Optoma is the No.1 brand worldwide for 4K projectors, according to PMA Research 2020H1.

For more information, brochures, and product images, please contact:

Anderson Chen +886 (2) 8911 8600 ext.3795 / anderson.chen@optoma.com

Chris Lu +886 (2) 8911 8600 ext.3708 / chris.lu@optoma.com