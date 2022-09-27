Optoma Launches 4K UHD Short Throw Gaming Projector GT2160HDR

Short throw projector capable of projecting a 100-inch screen at a distance of 1.1m

Extremely immersive gameplay with industry-leading 4ms input lag and 240Hz refresh rate

Enjoy free movies even in broad daylight with 4000 lumens brightness and 1,200,000:1 contrast ratio

4K UHD resolution, HDR 10 & HLG support for overwhelming resolution and picture quality

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma launches the short throw 4K UHD cinema gaming projector 'Optoma GT2160HDR'. The feature of this product is that it provides high brightness of 4,000 lumens, so users can watch videos and play games even in broad daylight. In particular, the contrast ratio of 1,200,000:1 is the highest among competing products.



GT2160HDR

Unlike general projectors, Optoma GT2160HDR can create a 100-inch screen with just a distance of about 1.1m, realizing a large screen without additional installation in a narrow residential space. Since Optoma first introduced the short throw projector in 2010, GT2160HDR has been evaluated as a product that overcomes the limitations of space with Optoma's technology-intensive lens design in a limited residential space. It complies with HDR (High Dynamic Range) and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) compatible display standards to display bright and detailed screens.

In addition to excellent color reproducibility, GT2160HDR provides a high refresh rate of 240Hz (1080p) and an input lag of 4ms in 'enhanced game mode'. It provides an environment comparable to that of a gaming monitor on the market with the shortest input lag of a projector.

In particular, due to the characteristics of the short throw projector, the screen can be enlarged from 100 inches to 300 inches even at a short throw distance, so it is a new one-person media projector that can build users' own image environment in the bedroom. GT2160HDR supports 21:9 ultra-wide and 32:9 super-ultra-wide aspect ratios, providing an immersive feeling that cannot be experienced with conventional TVs and monitors.

GT2160HDR, powered by TI (Texas Instrument) 4K UHD DLP technology, delivers high dynamic range (HDR) and Hybrid Log (HLG) colors that clearly express bright and dark areas with accurate colors that meet HDTV Rec or higher and 709 standards. -Gamma) complies with compatible display standards to show a bright and detailed screen.

Complying with the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) 4K UHD requirements with a full 8.3 million pixels on the screen, the GT2160HDR delivers sharp and clear images compared to a 4K projector with 4.1 million pixels.

With 3x3 warping that can be projected on curved screens, 4-corner corner correction, and a correction function that automatically adjusts the color according to the user's wall color, they can enjoy a vivid screen with accurate colors in various projection environments without a separate screen.

With two HDMI 2.0 ports, it can be easily connected to PC as well as game consoles including PS5 and Xbox. The lamp life is 15,000 hours in total, and it can be used for more than 20 years without replacement when used for 2 hours a day.

Gordon Wu, General Manager of Optoma Asia Pacific, said, "We are delighted to launch Optoma's new short throw 4K UHD gaming projector GT2160HDR in the Korean market."

"For the past 20 years, Optoma has been dedicated to providing a large-screen experience that does not compromise on the constraints of space. Due to price, performance, and space constraints, home projectors were seen as the occupancy of a small number of audiophiles with home theater space, but the home entertainment industry represented by advanced projector technology and OTT, and the impact of Covid 19, demand for projectors at home exploded According to a PMA Research report, sales of short-range and ultra-short-throw projectors in Asia have grown exponentially since 2019, and this growth is expected to continue. We are confident that Optoma will continue to lead the big screen display experience."

Meanwhile, Optoma will provide a Denon Soundbar to enjoy realistic movies and games and Homatics BoxQ, an Android TV set-top box to enjoy various streaming contents, on a first-come, first-served basis as a gift for the GT2160HDR launch. The selling price of the Optoma GT2160HDR projector is KRW 1,990,000, and additional information about the product can be found on the Optoma company website.

https://www.optoma.com/kr/product/gt2160hdr/