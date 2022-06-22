Optty Adds Pace to its Growing Buy Now, Pay Later Ecosystem

Pace is the 45th Payment Partner to Join Optty's Integration Platform

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optty, the world's first independent Buy Now, Pay Later integration platform, today announced that Singapore fintech company Pace has added its buy now, pay later payment offering to the Optty integration platform. Pace is the 45th provider to join the Optty network of buy now, pay later and next generation payment partners.

BNPL Rely, acquired by Pace in March, was part of Optty's ecosystem of BNPL and next gen payment partners. With Pace's integration into Optty, previous Rely customers that were transitioned to Pace, seamlessly maintain their advantages of being part of the Optty network.

"Pace is a new BNPL that is swiftly expanding across Asia-Pacific on a mission to build a better way to shop fueled by transparency, trust, and technology that gives people the freedom to take charge of their finances," said Natasha Zurnamer, CEO of Optty. "We are pleased to have integrated Pace into Optty. By doing so, we are empowering merchants across the region to rapidly add Pace for their shoppers and tap into our BNPL superhighway to revenue."

Optty is the world's first independent platform to integrate multiple BNPLs in a single place, empowering merchants the ability to increase sales and conversions, while offering customers more choice and complete flexibility with their shopping experience. It provides retailers with a direct channel to dozens of the top global BNPL providers offering faster connections and improved managed user experience and performance. Optty is available in more than 59 countries and 36 currencies, including Pace's growing service area in Asia.

"Integrating with Optty's innovative platform means that more merchants are able to tap into Pace - the fastest growing BNPL in Asia - and provide seamless split payments for shoppers," said Turochas Fuad, CEO of Pace. "We are confident that this partnership will accelerate our regional growth and create financial democracy for everyone."

Optty brings together the world's BNPL providers in one simple and rapid integration. Retailers can connect using their preferred e-commerce platform, integrate once and switch on the BNPL and next gen payment providers of their choice in minutes. The platform currently has 200 global integrations with 45 BNPL solutions including Afterpay, Affirm, Grab, Klarna, Scalapay, Pace, and Zip. Available through Optty's integration platform, Pace can quickly reach more shoppers.

Pace is available in Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Retailers that join Optty can sign up for Pace through the Optty Retail Control Centre .

About Optty

Optty is the world's first platform to integrate the most popular BNPL technologies in a single place, giving merchants the ability to offer more choice to consumers. Optty is a global organization that provides retailers with a direct channel to dozens of the top global BNPL providers, offering faster connections and improved managed UX and performance like nowhere else.