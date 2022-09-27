Opulinks OPL2500 SoC Receives WIFI6 Certification

The World's First Ultra-Low Power Wi-Fi 6 + BLE IoT Dual-Mode SoC

HSINCHU, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opulinks Technology, a leading provider of low-power, dual modes (WiFi + BLE) SoC solutions focusing exclusively on IoT market, announced that its next-generation IoT SoC, OPL2500, has passed WIFI6 certification qualification. Built upon the low-power innovative foundation of OPL1000 series, the OPL2500 is available as the industry's only WIFI6 + BLE 5.2 dual-mode IoT solution with the lowest power consumption today.

Jason Lin, CEO of Opulinks said that the WIFI6 standard provides a new opportunity for IoT, marking a critical turning point for the world of IoT in recent years. With vast variety of technical capabilities and innovative architecture, Opulinks has developed a unique wireless combo with dual MCUs from ground up including the availability of low-power wireless communication solutions that can meet the needs of IoT, making it easier and more convenient for consumers to connect and link anything and everything with IoT-related services.

OPL2500 is uniquely positioned to meet the current demand for WIFI6 and low power IoT applications. The specification works with the 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 6 protocol (802.11ax) and is backward compatible with 802.11 b/g/n. It also embraces a 20 MHz 802.11ax channel bandwidth operating mode. In order to optimize its performance and meet low-power requirements, the OPL2500 combines the WIFI6 TWT low-power control mode with its innovative low-power technologies to maximize energy savings. In addition, BLE 5.2, which operates simultaneously, enables long-range communication based on Advertising Extensions and Coded PHY, and meets the 2Mbps PHY specification for increased transmission rates and data throughput. Featuring enriched peripherals and enhanced processor functionality, the OPL2500 allows users to develop a wide variety of IoT applications.

The company's new Opulinks QuickDev Framework, which was released with the new-generation OPL2500, is designed to simplify and reduce the development process for customers. The kit provides a modular architecture, including communication interposer software modules, IoT application function reference modules, and low-power product configuration modules, making it easy to develop low-power IoT applications. In addition, it also comes with an IoT cloud ecological framework for quick and easy connection to public and private clouds, allowing developers to focus on the product application itself and significantly reducing time to market.

Founded in 2015 by the former core R&D members of Broadcom's wireless connectivity BU, Opulinks is a high-tech company that has given itself the mission of innovating IoT wireless connectivity technologies and bringing together expertise in RFIC, mixed-signals, DSP and systems. The company is committed to providing customers with the world's first ultra-low-power, cost-effective, highly integrated dual-mode Wi-Fi + BLE SoC solutions, in a move to advance the convergence of wireless connectivity technologies and facilitate the rapid development of IoT, as well as making products available in the IoT, logistics, smart home and wearable markets more accessible while unleashing the unlimited potential for new applications.

The OPL2500 SoC solution is now in mass production and available for purchase. If you are interested in OPL2500, please contact our sales team.

Contact: Stanley

Email: sales@opulinks.com