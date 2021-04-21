Opus One Solutions’ GridOS® Platform to Prepare Singapore for a Renewable Energy Future for a Low Carbon Economy

TORONTO, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Solutions, a leading provider of software in distributed energy resource (DER), planning, management, and transactive /flexibility energy markets, and a Global Cleantech 100 company, was contracted by SP Group (SP) to implement its GridOS® software to optimize SP’s existing distributed energy in real time and integrate more renewable energy into the grid.



To combat climate change and rising electricity demand, Singapore is working to build a more sustainable, reliable and affordable energy supply with the country planning to deploy at least two gigawatt-peak of solar energy by 2030 and 200 megawatts of energy storage beyond 2025. Building on the company’s existing smart grid initiative, Opus One and SP will undertake a proof-of-concept exercise where Opus One’s GridOS DER management platform will be deployed to enhance DER capabilities for a selected circuit.

Opus One will be leveraging its GridOS software to simulate scenarios in the future for the users to understand the effects of more DERs on the distribution system and how to enhance grid reliability in the scenarios. Some specific applications that will be tested with the software solution include analyzing network constraints, calculating hosting capacity for DER connections and managing DER dispatch with grid constraints. Through the proof-of-concept exercise, Opus One hopes the results will support SP in preparing Singapore for a low carbon energy future.

“We’re excited to work with SP on helping its country facilitate the transition to more renewable energy and a low carbon economy,” says Hari Suthan, Chief of Strategic Growth with Opus One Solutions. “By combining the planning and real-time operational capabilities of our GridOS software, we believe SP will be able to optimize its current distributed energy assets while laying out a plan of action for even more distributed energy in its grid for the future.”

In the last few years, Opus One has focused on significant international expansion addressing the global market, including Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Asia, and Oceania, to better serve utilities by providing innovative approaches to planning, system and market operations. Opus One is excited to be working now with SP to help the country transition their energy networks to an electric future moving them one step closer to help cut greenhouse gas emission to net zero.

“Canada is home to innovative small and medium-sized clean technology companies that are making their mark around the world,” says The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada’s Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade. “We know that the economy and environment go hand in hand. As we continue to fight climate change while generating economic growth and creating jobs, we congratulate Opus One Solutions for bringing its made-in-Canada clean energy solutions to Singapore and the world.”

As a small, low-lying city-state with one of the world’s most open economies, Singapore is particularly vulnerable to the impact of climate change and as a result is now working on a $72 billion plan to safeguard the city against extreme temperatures and flooding1. Singapore launched their Climate Action Plan in July 2016 which provides details on their strategies to adapt to the impact of climate change by improving energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions from power generations, developing cutting edge low carbon technologies, and working collectively with government agencies, businesses, communities, and individuals2. Opus One looks forward to enabling another Utility overseas that is working towards its country’s Climate Action Plan to reduce carbon emissions through energy efficient cutting-edge solutions.

Opus One Solutions is a software and solutions company with the vision of a digitalized, decentralized and decarbonized planet. Its intelligent energy network analysis platform, GridOS®, optimizes complex power flows to deliver operational time-frame energy management and integrated planning to distribution utilities and other managers of distributed energy resources. GridOS is modular, scalable, and integrates seamlessly with existing data systems to unlock greater potential for distributed energy resources, including renewable generation, energy storage, and responsive demand. GridOS also facilitates the management of microgrids — from homes to businesses to communities — for delivery of unparalleled grid resiliency and value to the electricity customer.

