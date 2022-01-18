OR and EVLOMO to collaborate further for rolling out 150kW DC Super-Fast Charging stations at about 100 PTT Stations in Thailand.

BANGKOK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OR (SET:OR), a flagship company of PTT Group operating the oil and retail businesses and Thailand's leading fuel retailer announced to collaborate further with Florida-based EVLOMO to expand EV charging network. The rollout will consist of 150kW DC Super-Fast charging stations at about 100 PTT Stations in EEC (Eastern Economic Corridor), with scope of increase in the number of chargers and locations.

OR and EVLOMO also agreed to work on an interoperability of their network that increases access to EV charging stations throughout Thailand. The roaming partnership allows drivers to charge their EVs on both OR and EVLOMO public chargers, for a seamless user experience.

This expansion of EV charging network is in line with Government's goal of selling only zero-emission vehicles in the country from 2035. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced at UNFCCC COP26 that Thailand aims to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by or before 2065.

Widespread access to superfast-fast charging networks is seen by both, OR and EVLOMO as necessary to encourage transition to eMobility. The partnership should give drivers the necessary push for electrification of commercial fleet and eliminate range anxiety among EV drivers.

In response to the growing demand for charging infrastructure, EVLOMO plans to add over 750 EV charging stations in 2022 and 5,000 by 2026.

"As Thailand's leading fuel retailer, OR considers promoting sustainability to be a part of its core business. Thus, further collaboration with EVLOMO for rollout of EV charging network is the right step forward as we perceive dramatic shift in how Thailand will commute in the coming years. EVs have the ability to solve some of the key issues we are currently facing with respect to pollution and air quality; and as a large-scale electric mobility platform, EVLOMO can bring about a catalytic change." - Boonma Phonthanakornkul Senior Executive Vice President, Oil Retail Business, OR.

"We are laser-focused on making range anxiety a thing of the past for EV drivers, and together, with OR, we will build superfast and reliable EV charging network in Thailand for easy transition to eMobility. By deploying large-scale super-fast charging network, we can establish a leading position and help accelerate the adoption of EVs." - Nicole Wu, CEO of EVLOMO.

For more information on EVLOMO please visit www.evlomo.com and contact at newsroom@evlomo.com