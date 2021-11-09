Oracle Reaffirms Commitment to Singapore with Opening of Oracle Cloud Region

Invests USD 3 million to help startups accelerate digital initiatives and offers free cloud training and certifications to expand Singapore's IT talent pool

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced the opening of its Oracle Cloud Singapore Region. The new Singapore region will support growing demand for enterprise cloud services in South East Asia and expands Oracle's reach to 33 cloud regions globally; fueling the region's economic recovery and contributing to its digital economy.

Cloud infrastructure underpins Singapore's drive for innovation and digital initiatives. To accelerate this, Oracle is offering 100 startups USD 30,000 each in Oracle Cloud credits over the next two years. Oracle is also providing free Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) training and certifications until 31 March 2022. The free training will help expand Singapore's IT talent pool and make it easier for businesses to acquire or develop the skilled professionals they need to grow and innovate quickly.

"We welcome Oracle's move to accelerate startups in Singapore. These initiatives show the confidence that the international business community has in Singapore, as a place where established businesses can work with a vibrant entrepreneur community to transform, innovate and grow," said Ms Jacqueline Poh, Managing Director, Singapore Economic Development Board.

"Customers are pivoting to Oracle because of the high performance, built-in security, and low cost of OCI. We've witnessed triple-digit growth in the business last year and want to help customers innovate and modernize, while helping them address in-country data residency requirements," said Garrett Ilg, president, Asia Pacific and Japan, Oracle. "With the opening of the new cloud region and the initiatives to support local innovation and growth, we are reaffirming our commitment to Singapore and to the region. The availability of OCI will help improve the speed of innovation, empower startups and champion upskilling for Singaporeans."

OCI helps customers move their existing complex, mission-critical workloads and data platforms to the cloud, and build new cloud native applications, as well as benefit from the superior performance, lower cost, and built-in security capabilities. Customers will also have access to the full suite of Oracle Cloud Applications, as well as Oracle Autonomous Database, giving them the opportunity and choice to create the architecture that best suits their business needs.

Meeting Demand for Hybrid and Multicloud

Dr. Glen Duncan, Associate Research Director – Datacenter, IDC: "Enterprise appetite for public cloud services continues unabated in Singapore and across the rest of ASEAN. The dominant data center architecture has become the hybrid multicloud environment that extends from core to edge. Enterprises are now demanding cloud services from their partners that are global/regional/local, sustainable, secure, and high-performance using machine-based intelligence, policies, and automation. Data and services must also be fully manageable and transparent to support compliance with increasingly stringent national government privacy and sovereignty regulations."

Complex workloads require a variety of hybrid and multicloud deployment choices. Oracle's strategy is to meet customers where they are, enabling customers to keep data and services where they need it. Customers can deploy Oracle Cloud completely within their own data centers with Dedicated Region and Exadata Cloud@Customer deploy cloud services remotely on the edge with Roving Edge Infrastructure, or across a multicloud environment between OCI and Microsoft Azure through a strategic partnership. This combination gives government and enterprise users a broad, but consistent set of options to address all workload requirements.

The Singapore region will benefit customers throughout the ASEAN region with access to an extensive array of network partners that enable direct and private connection through OCI FastConnect.

High Availability, Disaster Protection

OCI's next-generation architecture provides a high-performing, resilient foundation for cloud services, while its physical and virtual network design maximizes performance and security. For example, each Oracle Cloud Region contains at least three fault domains, which are groupings of hardware that form logical data centers for high availability and resilience to hardware and network failures.

Sustainability

Oracle is committed to sustainability and has pledged to power all Oracle Cloud Regions worldwide with 100 percent renewable energy by 2025. All Oracle Cloud Regions use state-of-the-art energy management and cooling technologies to minimize their impact on the environment. As part of its renewable energy clean Cloud initiative, Oracle reused or recycled 99.6 percent of its retired hardware in FY'21 while strictly adhering to Oracle's data privacy and security practices.

Oracle Cloud's Expanding Global Footprint

As part of Oracle's planned expansion of its cloud region footprint to support strong customer demand for Oracle Cloud services worldwide, over the next year, Oracle will open additional cloud regions with new locations across Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Upcoming cloud regions include Milan (Italy), Stockholm (Sweden), Spain, Johannesburg (South Africa), Mexico, and Colombia. Additional second regions will open in Saudi Arabia, France, Israel and Chile. Oracle plans to have at least 44 cloud regions by the end of 2022, continuing one of the fastest expansions of any major cloud provider.

