Orange CA Car Accident Injury Chiropractor – Whiplash/Trauma Treatments Launched

Dr Marks in Orange, California has launched car accident injury treatments. He uses laser light therapy, electrical stimulation, and other methods to treat whiplash and other injuries.

Dr Barry Marks, a car accident injury chiropractor and chiropractic pain relief specialist, has launched crash injury treatments at his clinic in Orange, CA.

More information on the launch can be found by visiting https://drmarks.com

The recently launched treatments cover a wide variety of physical issues and injuries commonly associated with car accidents, including whiplash and concussion. Patients will receive treatment from Dr Barry Marks, an experienced car accident injury specialist who has been treating car accident trauma since 1986.

Dr Marks explains that car accidents can cause a lot of physical injuries, even when there is little damage to the car. He cites a 2001 Japanese study that looks at the link between vehicle damage and treatment duration.

Visit https://drmarks.com/shocking-car-accident-study-insurers-dont-want-you-to-see for more information.

The study found that the group with the longest total treatment durations were involved in crashes that did not cause vehicle damage. Dr Marks says this is important as individuals are often unable to claim damages for the full extent of their injuries.

As well as providing injury treatment after a collision, Dr Marks is also able to provide thorough examinations that identify hidden car accident injuries. This allows his patients to claim the full insurance compensation they are entitled to.

He uses his years of specialist training to locate and diagnose each individual’s specific injury by examining many areas of the body, including bones, discs, joints, ligaments, muscles and nerves. After an examination, Dr Marks will create a tailored treatment plan that is focused on combating spasms, relieving injury pain, and restoring a full range of motion to the injured area.

Dr Marks offers a number of treatments such as laser light therapy, chiropractic adjustment, and electrical stimulation. Interested parties can arrange an appointment via the practice website.

A past patient says, “Excellent experience. Convenient appointment times. Dr Marks was responsive to my concerns about back and neck pain. I received an effective treatment plan that resulted in a return to normal function.”

Dr Barry Marks is a leading car accident injury doctor based in Orange, California. He carefully listens to his patient’s concerns to determine the root cause of the issue and has special training in whiplash and brain injury.

For more information about Dr Marks and the launch of his car accident injury treatments, visit https://drmarks.com

