Orange CA Chiropractor Marks 35 Year Anniversary Offering Non-Invasive Therapy

Dr. Barry Marks, a chiropractor based in Orange, California, announced that the company is celebrating 35 years in business. The company opened in April of !986. The esteemed chiropractor has also previously authored books on headaches, back pain, and mind-body therapy and has lectured to lawyers, doctors, and the public on topics including low back pain, disc herniation, car accident trauma, and more.

More information is available at https://drmarks.com/about-dr-marks

With the latest announcement, Dr. Marks celebrates 35 years of affordable, effective, and gentle chiropractic pain relief. Through the years, Dr. Marks has treated patients of all ages suffering from a wide variety of conditions. He provides natural preventative wellness and lifestyle care to help people maintain health throughout life. He provides pain relief therapy through the utilization of chiropractic adjustments and physiotherapy modalities.

Since the beginning, Dr. Marks’ treatment approach has been to do whatever it takes to find the root cause of the presenting symptoms. This is achieved through a thorough examination and carefully listening to a patient. He also keeps his patients fully informed throughout the process by providing a report discussing the findings of the examination and available treatment options.

Dr. Marks has years of post-doctorate specialty training in personal injury. Immediately after graduation from chiropractic college, he enrolled in the diplomate program for orthopedics through his alma mater Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Marks earned Advanced Graduate status at the Spine Research Institute of San Diego by completing a series of training modules focused on the diagnosis, prognosis and treatment of auto accident whiplash trauma. Graduates also attend symposia on the latest scientific and medical research regarding injuries caused by car accidents.

A spokesperson for the company stated, “Dr. Barry has provided affordable, effective, gentle chiropractic pain relief since 1986.His additional training in orthopedics sets him apart from general chiropractors when it comes to injuries of the bones, muscles and joints. He studied under some of the world’s most renowned chiropractic orthopedists. As an orthopedic specialist, he receives referrals from other chiropractors for second opinions of orthopedic injuries.”

