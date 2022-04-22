Orange County Law Firm Reveals Recent News Regarding The Laws That Govern The Real Estate Industry

—

Katje Law Group has released pertinent information regarding the laws that govern the real estate industry. As a reputable and compassionate law firm, Katje Law Group stays up to date on the current changes in the legal industry since certain developments can have a major effect on their clients.

In recent news, there are some regulations under bill AB 832 COVID-19 Relief: Tenancy: Federal rental assistance that expired on March 31, 2022. One of the terminated statutes included actions you could take to avoid an eviction and highlighted that money had been set aside to help renters who have fallen behind on rent or utility payments. Under this statute, tenants had the option to complete a rental assistance application.



Although some statutes are expiring, it is important to note that some notice requirements, rent relief, and collection of rent through small claims courts are valid until 2025. According to AB 832, Chapter 27, section 5, “Existing law, until July 1, 2025, provides that a small claims court has jurisdiction in any action for recovery of COVID-19 rental debt, as defined, regardless of the amount demanded.” Furthermore, each individual sovereign (County or City) is able to enact its own laws and regulations for tenant protection caused by COVID hardships. Provisions recently enacted by AB 2179 furthered California’s statewide emergency eviction protections, which will now be limited to only protect tenants where an application for rent relief was submitted on or before March 31, 2022. These protections are set to expire on June 30, 2022.



Both Los Angeles and San Diego currently have suspensions in place concerning evictions. Tenants should connect with an experienced attorney if they are facing eviction, have received an eviction notice of any kind, or an unlawful detainer complaint from their landlord! The Orange County attorneys at Katje Law Group are equipped to handle your unique situation and provide up to date information on the laws that are in effect in their city, county, or state for your protection.



Due to the most recent changes in legislation, it is imperative to contact a real estate attorney that specializes in evictions and unlawful detainers. The attorneys at Katje Law Group understand the complexities of real estate and how to effectively set up legal solutions tailored to your circumstances and the ever-changing laws that govern this practice.

