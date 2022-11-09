OrangeTee & Tie to end 2022 on high note with multiple large quantum private and commercial properties on its slate

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2022 draws to a close, real estate agency OrangeTee & Tie (OrangeTee) has acquired multiple high valued residential projects of at least $30 million each. In the last quarter alone, OrangeTee agents' large quantum properties are located in prime locations such as District 15. There are also multiple commercial shophouses in the heart of the Central Business District (CBD) on its plate.

Many of these high value projects have been made possible because of the strong long-term relationships between clients and agents at OrangeTee. Going beyond closing, OrangeTee agents strive to close win-win deals by providing sound data-backed counsel to ensure their clients make better property decisions throughout their property journey with them. Mr Simon Yio, Chief Operating Officer, OrangeTee & Tie shared that, "Human connection is key in real estate and this understanding makes up the ethos of our agency. Our core values of trust, innovation, excellence and care is what enables us to forge such strong, lasting relationships with our Clients."

A seller who has listed his $33.8 million commercial conservation shophouse with OrangeTee agrees, "Appointing OrangeTee for my shophouse sale was a no-brainer. Beyond having up-to-date market knowledge, their agents are on the ball, take initiative and do not shy away from going the extra mile to negotiate the best deal for us. As a Client, these traits are very reassuring to me."

Aside from the agency's culture, another key factor supporting the continued growth of OrangeTee's agents is the agency's adoption of innovative property technology solutions to stay ahead of the curve. Unique-to-OTT technology tools are put in place to support agents to enhance their productivity, to better serve clients. For instance, Grace Loh, OrangeTee agent who has secured the four-storey shophouse is pleased with how well-designed OrangeTee's in-house digital solutions are. She shared that, "With the revamped OrangeTee Agent App and the InstantPro App, we, agents, have a seamless working experience, with the latest research reports and property data on our fingertips. It also helps us save time on mundane administrative tasks, allowing us to dedicate more time and energy towards our Clients."