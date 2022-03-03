OrangeTee & Tie launches first Real Estate Salesperson Internship Programme

$500k sponsorship for inaugural batch of 200 interns

Free revision for RES exams included

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate agency OrangeTee & Tie (OTT) has launched its Real Estate Salesperson (RES) Internship Programme to help aspiring RESs enter the real estate agency industry and obtain their salesperson licence at zero cost. An industry-first, the programme will benefit up to 200 interns over a period of 12 months. All RES courses and examination fees will be fully sponsored by OTT, including application and registration for new RESs with the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA). OTT will be setting aside a total of $500,000 for the inaugural batch of interns.

Through the internship programme, various training courses will be offered for interns, including OTT's Real Estate Millionaire Programme, to help new agents acquire industrial knowledge and skillsets. Interns will also get to join OTT as a RES upon successful completion of the internship programme, and enjoy full access to its suite of digital technologies, such as the exclusive OrangeTee Agent App and AAG InstantPro, once they are successfully registered as a licensed salesperson with CEA. These apps have raised productivity and operational efficiency for its agents.

To further support interns in their journey, OTT will roll out revision classes. These classes will be fully sponsored by OTT, and will commence on 9 March 2022. Revision classes will be conducted on a weekly basis. OTT will cover the entire expenses of approximately $2,500 per intern over the 12-month period.

Mr Simon Yio, Chief Operating Officer of OrangeTee & Tie, said: "At OrangeTee, our people make up the core of our business. By launching the RES Internship Programme, we want to provide new RESs with greater support and ensure they have access to learning materials, in-house training and project marketing opportunities. This will give them a valuable headstart!"

OTT's RES Internship Programme is open to all Singaporeans of at least 21 years of age. Fresh graduates and mid-career switchers are welcome to apply. Applications begin today, 3 March 2022, and interested participants can email their interest at people_operations@orangetee.com until 30 June 2022.