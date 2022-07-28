OrangeTee & Tie launches second run of Real Estate Salesperson (RES) Internship Programme less than four months after inaugural run

- More than 239 applications received for first run

About OrangeTee & Tie

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 July 2022 - Real estate agency OrangeTee & Tie (OTT) has launched its second run of the Real Estate Salesperson (RES) Internship Programme, following the success of the industry's first-ever internship programme of this nature earlier in March 2022. With another $500,000 set aside, the second RES programme will once again be fully funded by OrangeTee, and will benefit 200 interns, providing them with access to learning materials, in-house training and project marketing opportunities to kickstart their careers as real estate agents. Exclusive access to OrangeTee's fast track package, alongside its Career Booster package, will also be offered to successful interns.Officially launched on 14 July 2022, the second run of the programme has received an enthusiastic response so far. In less than a week, OrangeTee has received over 70 submissions.In addition to a full reimbursement of the examination and course fees, OrangeTee will be awarding interns a $500 cash bonus upon joining OrangeTee after being successfully registered as a licensed salesperson with the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA). Interns will have 12 months to pass the RES examination and submit their applications to CEA for registration. Examination and application fees will be covered by OrangeTee.Complimentary training courses and full access to weekly revision classes will also be made available to all interns. Under the second RES programme, interns will also be able to enjoy the flexibility to determine their course schedule. Interns simply have to register for the RES course and OrangeTee will reimburse the amount paid once they complete the programme, upon CEA's approval.Following completion of the RES programme, interns will have exclusive access to awhich aims to expedite their promotion to Associate Manager at OrangeTee. They will also be entitled toThe key highlight of the package is the provision of Continuing Professional Development Scheme (CPDS) Credits, comprising four CPD credits for courses related to Professional Competencies and two CPD credits for courses related to Generic Competencies.Sheryl Lim, 42, Assistant Associate Manager of OrangeTee, said: "I am grateful to be able to start my real estate career through the OrangeTee Real Estate Salesperson (RES) Internship Programme. The training courses available, especially OrangeTee's Real Estate Millionaire programme, equipped me with the necessary industry knowledge to get me started. My mentors were always there to guide me with kindness and patience. Getting full access to OrangeTee's suite of digital tools really shortened my learning curve."Mr Simon Yio, Chief Operating Officer at OrangeTee & Tie, said: "Sheryl's achievements from the RES programme are promising – proving that the programme is a step in the right direction for the industry. The inaugural run of the RES programme has also provided us with insights on how we can better nurture aspiring RESs, during and beyond the programme."Mr Yio further added, "People have always been at the heart of our business, as we truly believe that they are key to our growth as an agency. We stay committed to attracting and empowering talent to excel in this ever-evolving industry, which is why we are back with the second run of the RES programme. In addition to building a strong talent pipeline, investment in the latest technologies has been another cornerstone of OrangeTee's continued growth. We are confident that equipping these budding agents with our robust in-house training, coupled with access to the full suite of our leading digital technology tools, will enhance their productivity and enable them to drive growth by providing better counsel to clients."OrangeTee's RES Internship Programme is open to all Singaporeans of at least 21 years of age. Fresh graduates and mid-career switchers are welcome to apply. Applications are open and interested participants can email their interest at people_operations@orangetee.com or sign up on OrangeTee's official website here . OrangeTee will be closing the application link upon receiving 200 applications.Hashtag: #OrangeTee&Tie #singaporerealestate

Founded in February 2000, OrangeTee has firmly established itself as one of the most reputable, dynamic and fast-growing real estate companies in Singapore over the past two decades. In 2017, the associate agencies of OrangeTee and Edmund Tie & Company merged to form OrangeTee & Tie. Today, the company remains at the forefront of technology and innovation in the property industry, with its digital solutions such as the exclusive OrangeTee Agent App. OrangeTee champions transparent and ethical advisory practices, while committed to building a sustainable business.

